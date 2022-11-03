Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 38

Australia will lock horns with Afghanistan in the 38th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Australia are in a spot of bother despite winning two out of their last three fixtures. They will have to win their last Super 12 fixture against Afghanistan comprehensively to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. They are coming off a convincing 42-run win over Ireland in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, Aaron Finch (63) and Marcus Stoinis (35) took their side to 179/5 in 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over the Irish side on 137.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have already been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022. They have been very unlucky in this competition as two of their four fixtures were washed out due to rain. They lost the other two, with their second loss coming against Sri Lanka by six wickets in their last outing.

Batting first, the Afghans managed to score 144/8 at the end of their 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 28 for them at the top of the order. Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up two wickets each but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total.

Australia vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Australia vs Afghanistan, Match 38, Super 12 Group 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: November 4 2022, Friday, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval looks good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The short square boundaries help the batters and fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

Australia vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperatures in Adelaide expected to hover between 12 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Australia vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Australia

They suffered a couple of injuries in their last game. Aaron Finch is a doubtful starter and if he doesn’t get fit in time, we may see Cameron Green come in place of him.

Probable XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch/Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan

We may see Naveen-ul-Haq come in place of Fareed Ahmad Malik for their clash against Australia on Friday.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik/Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Australia vs Afghanistan where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

