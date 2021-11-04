Australia vs Bangladesh Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Only three months ago, Australia engaged in a five-match T20I series away against Bangladesh. Although they weren't at full strength, the Kangaroos turned in a disappointing display - they conceded the series 4-1 - that raised concerns over their ability to play on slow wickets.

The Dubai International Stadium will rekindle memories of those struggles when Australia take on Bangladesh in Match 34 of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Thursday, November 4. While Australia are placed third in the Group 1 points table, their heavy defeat to England a few days ago severely damaged their net run rate. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have lost four in four and are out of the competition.

Australia still have a lot to play for although they've already faced off against South Africa, who are placed second by virtue of their net run rate. With a titanic clash against West Indies on the horizon, Aaron Finch's men will look to put their England demons to bed against a struggling Bangladesh outfit.

Meanwhile, the Tigers will attempt to salvage some pride and leave the T20 World Cup with at least two points under their belt, as well as the joy of having spoiled Australia's party.

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia cannot afford to slip up against free Bangladesh

South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Both teams have top-order woes entering this T20 World Cup clash. While Chris Woakes and Co. ran through Australia's top order, Kagiso Rabada meted out the same fate to the Bangladeshis.

Fortunately for Australia, their problems seem easier to fix. Aaron Finch hung in there against England to take his team to a slightly respectable total, although Jos Buttler made a mockery of the target with an astonishing display of power-hitting. David Warner and Marcus Stoinis have played the odd knock of note, while others like Steve Smith and Matthew Wade have chipped in as well.

Mitchell Marsh could return to Australia's playing XI at the expense of either Pat Cummins or Josh Hazlewood, with the gaps in the team's three-pacer strategy having been exposed by the potency of England's bowlers. Glenn Maxwell is yet to really fire in the T20 World Cup, and his attacking shots against spin will be crucial against Bangladesh.

While Bangladesh can play with freedom, they can't afford to be as careless as they were against South Africa. The likes of Afif Hossain played inexcusable shots to get out, leaving the Proteas with an easy target to chase down. Although Taskin Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan impressed in the game, Bangladesh will be well aware of the fact that they will have to be at their best to beat Australia.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they just don't have the team to do that right now. Shakib Al Hasan has left a gaping hole in the side after being ruled out with a hamstring injury and Mustafizur Rahman - who is expected to return to the playing XI after being rested against South Africa - hasn't been in the best of form at the T20 World Cup.

Australia will be tested by a Bangladesh side that knows how to exploit their weaknesses, but they should be able to get over the line. Even if they end up on the wrong side of the toss, Finch's men can be backed to keep themselves in the semi-final hunt.

Prediction: Australia to win Match 34 of the T20 World Cup

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Australia to beat Bangladesh? Yes No 0 votes so far