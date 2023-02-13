Australia vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Australia Women will lock horns with Bangladesh Women in the eighth match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. St George’s Park in Gqeberha will host this Group A contest.

Australia Women got off to a perfect start at the T20 World Cup 2023 with a comprehensive 97-run win over their neighbors New Zealand Women.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Alyssa Healy (55), Meg Lanning (41) and Ellyse Perry (40) helped them post 173 on the board. Ashleigh Gardner picked up a fifer with the ball to help them knock over the White Ferns on 76.

Bangladesh Women, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign. They suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka Women in their first game.

Batting first, Sobhana Mostary top-scored with 29 as Bangladesh Women finished their innings on 126/8. Marufa Akter picked up three wickets on debut but they failed to create further in-roads as the Lankan side chased down the total with 10 balls to spare.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 8, Group A, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 14 2023, Tuesday, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get plenty of assistance from the surface. The batters will be able to play their strokes freely once they get their eye in.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Gqeberha is expected to hover between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted in the night.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

They aren't expected to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Bangladesh Women

We may see Fargana Hoque come into the side for their clash against Australia Women.

Probable XI

Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

Bangladesh Women will have to bring out their A-game to challenge the defending champions. Australia look strong on paper and have the winning momentum behind them coming into this clash. They are expected to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this encounter.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

