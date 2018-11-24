Australia vs England, ICC Women's WT20 2018 Final: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Australia vs England (ICC Women's WT20 Final)

Both Australia Women and England Women are set to clash in the Final of the ICC Women's World T20 2018 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound on Sunday, November 25.

Both teams have played 31 T20I fixtures with England winning 17 and Australia 14. Meanwhile, They will be going head-to-head in the third Women's WT20 final. The Australians recorded a comprehensive six-wicket victory over England in the 2014 edition.

Australia Women

In-form Australia Women aim fourth WWT20 title

Australia have won four of their five matches in the tournament so far, Australia have beaten Pakistan by 52 runs in their first game, before a comfortable nine-wicket win against Ireland in second. In their third match against New Zealand, they registered a comfortable 33-run win but lost their final group game by 48 runs to India.

That set up a perfect semi-final clash with West Indies, where they completely outplayed the opposition to book their place in the fifth consecutive WWT20 final, after posting 142/5, Australia's bowlers were in supreme form; West Indies were all out for 71.

Batting

Australia Wicketkeeper-batsman Alyssa Healy has been in superb form in recent times and currently lead the tournaments batting chart with 203 runs. Scores of 48, 56*, 53 and 46 clearly demonstrates her skills and worth in this lineup, and this makes her the go-to player for the team.

Apart from her, skipper Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney are other two aspirants, who can score runs at a good rate. Both have scored 113 and 87 runs so far and it'll be essential for Australia, that these two play a big role in the mega-finale.

Bowling

Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt have been the spearheads of the Australian attack in the tournament. Both have shared 16 wickets between them claiming eight each and are expected to pose a major threat to the English Women.

While Ashleigh Gardner and Delissa Kimmince have taken seven wickets each and these two will be backed by the skipper to pick up a few scalps in the middle overs.

Expected Playing XI

Meg Lanning (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Elyse Villani, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney and Alyssa Perry.

England Women

Untested England Women eye second WWT20 title.

After a washout in their opening fixture, They thrashed Bangladesh and South Africa in back-to-back games by seven wickets but succumbed to a four-wicket defeat in the final group game against West Indies. Despite this, they managed to make they way into the semifinals of the WWT20 by finishing second in the group, then gave their best effort in the semis to thrash India by eight wickets.

Batting

Despite reaching the final of WWT20, the batting might be a tricky point for the side, as it's been untested throughout the tournament. Both Amy Jones and Nat Sciver showed few positive signs in the previous encounter, as they hit unbeaten half-centuries in the semi-final against India and these two will once again hold the key for them in the final against Australia.

Except these two, they will also bank on Tammy Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt to put there best feet forward and score few essential runs to get the team off to a good total.

Bowling

England bowlers seemed to be on another planet throughout the tournament and haven't given any team a single chance to score runs on the board and it can be proved by the fact that maximum target they have chased so far is 120 against India in the semi-final.

Kirstie Gordon has claimed eight wickets from four matches at an economy rate of just 4.25. Anya Shrubsole has taken seven wickets so far, and these two will be expected to get few scalps upfront. The other bowler who could be a key threat for Australia is Nat Sciver, who possesses an incredible economy rate of 3.76 and was their star performer against South Africa with figures of 3-4 from four overs.

Expected Playing XI

Heather Knight (C), Lauren Winfield, Anya Shrubsole, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Dani Hazell, Kirstie Gordon, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones and Nat Sciver.