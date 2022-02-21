Stats: Australia vs England in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

One of the most anticipated matches in the upcoming Women's World Cup will be the game between Australia and England. They are two of the most successful teams in the tournament, winning 10 out of the 11 World Cups played - with Australia winning six titles and England winning four.

These two teams have faced each other 17 times in the World Cup, with Australia leading England 11-4 in the head-to-head. There was one tied match between the two sides and 1 no result. The two teams met twice in the final of the World Cup, with Australia emerging victorious on both occasions.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams in the World Cup.

Key stats from Australia vs England matches at the World Cup

279/3 by England in 1973 is the highest team total.

84/8 by England in 1988 is the lowest team total.

192 runs scored by Carole Hodges of England is the most number of runs scored by a player.

118 by Enid Bakewell of England in 1973 is the highest individual score by a player.

2 centuries have been scored by players in matches between these two teams in the World Cup.

13 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

15 wickets taken by Sharon Tredrea of Australia is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

5/30 by Gill Smith of England in 1993 is the best bowling performance by a player. It remains the only five-wicket haul in matches between these two teams in the World Cup.

5 dismissals by Julia Price of Australia is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals by Julia Price in 2005 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

6 catches by Janette Brittin of England is the most number of catches taken by a player.

3 catches by Jess Cameron of Australia in 2009 and by Anya Shrubsole of England in 2013 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

