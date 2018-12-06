Australia vs India 2018/19, 1st Test: 4 important lessons to learn from Cheteshwar Pujara's 123

Cheteshwar Pujara falls into the category of classical Test batsman who follows all the old principles of Test match batting. Pujara's batting methodology seems outdated in today's day and age, but the real fact is, players like him have become a rare breed.

Recklessness is the new age "Aggression" and teams feel proud about it. This has transformed limited overs cricket and batting has gone to unimaginable heights. This intent pays them rich dividends in ODIs and T20s but they walk on thin ice in Test matches.

However, in Test match cricket, teams are failing miserably. Players who look like "Legends" in limited overs cricket become sitting ducks in Test matches. The fact that some of the modern-day stroke makers don't give themselves any time and want to dominate the proceedings from the outset, is an alarming issue.

However, people like Pujara, Alastair Cook or a BJ Watling approach Test match cricket with the same old golden principles: patience and perseverance.

On that note, let us have a look at four important lessons to learn from Cheteswar Pujara's 123 at Adelaide.

#4 Putting a price tag on his wicket

Sunil Gavaskar famously states "Give the first hour to the bowlers and take the next 5 hours for yourself". Pujara epitomized this famous adage by exactly doing this. When he walked in to bat, India had lost KL Rahul to a reckless shot.

Pujara came in at number 3 and batted with a lot of focus and patience. He soon saw Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane and even the great Virat Kohli doing the same mistake of going after the ball outside-off with hard hands.

Pujara cut down that risk by leaving all the deliveries outside off and making the bowlers bowl at him. He was in trouble against the dip that Lyon was generating but smartly kept him at bay by taking singles. Pujara reached his 50 off 153 deliveries and did not take any risks until Ravi Ashwin was dismissed.

