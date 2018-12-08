Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test, day 3, Tea: Fall of wickets in detail

08 Dec 2018

KL Rahul is disappointed after getting out

After restricting Australia for just 235, with a first innings lead of 15 runs, the Indian openers put India on top as they gave their team a flying start in the second innings on day 3 of the first Test.

Both Murali Vijay and KL Rahul ensured that the new ball threat was successfully negated before Rahul played his natural game and took on the bowlers. They put on 63 runs before Vijay was dismissed and soon after, Rahul threw his wicket yet again.

India go to tea with the scorecard reading 86/2, with a lead of 101, with the centurion from the first innings, Cheteshwar Pujara batting on 11 along with skipper Virat Kohli, who is batting on 2.

Murali Vijay c Peter Handscomb b Mitchell Starc 18(53)

After doing all the hard work, Murali Vijay just threw away his wicket. It seems like the Vijay, who made a career out of leaving the balls outside the off-stump, has disappeared suddenly. It was really wide from Mitchell Starc and Vijay lazily poked his bat at the ball and only managed to get a thick outside edge straight to the waiting hands of Peter Handscomb, who dived to his left at second slip to complete the catch.

Fall of wicket: Over 18.2 India 63/1

KL Rahul c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood 44 (67)

What have you done here, KL? Live by the sword, die by the sword. After playing a few expensive shots earlier in his innings, Rahul tried to heave a Josh Hazlewood delivery that pitched outside off and just shaped away over mid-off and ended up getting a thick outside edge straight to Tim Paine behind the stumps. Just when it looked like he is regaining his form back, he ends up getting out in this manner. Sums up his Test career so far.

Fall of wicket: Over 24.2 India 76/2

