Australia vs India 2018/19, 1st Test: Player Ratings

India has started their Test series in Australia on the right note. Australia were not at their best as they lost the first Test by 31 runs.

In the match, Virat Kohli finally managed to win a toss in an overseas Test match after losing five consecutive tosses in England. India managed to score 250 even after being reduced to 41-4 because of a phenomenal knock by Pujara.

In reply, Australia never really looked settled as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 235. In the second innings, contributions from most of the batsmen helped India post a good total and set Australia a target of 323.

Australia fought really hard in the fourth innings and took the game really deep but the Indian bowlers kept their cool as they bowled out the Aussies for 291.

Australia will be hoping to make a comeback in Perth. The series has just started and a lot of cricket is still to be played in the series.

Here are the player ratings for the match:

India:

1. KL Rahul – 5/10

KL Rahul might have kept his place in the team after scoring 44 runs in India's second innings. He could not get India off to a good start in the first innings as he was the first one to get out driving when he was batting on 3. However, he put a price on his wicket in the second innings and helped India to start on a positive note. He could have converted the start into a substantial score but nonetheless, he assured India didn’t find themselves two down pretty early.

2. Murali Vijay – 3/10

Murali Vijay didn’t really show up in his comeback Test match for India. He only managed to score 20 runs in two innings as he was caught behind the wicket while trying to chase a wide delivery in both the innings. He might face the axe in the next Test if the youngster Shaw is fit.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara – 9.5/10

Pujara was exceptional throughout the match. You can’t ask more from a batsman in overseas conditions. He took India to a decent total in the first innings and ensured India didn’t collapse in the second innings as well.

4. Virat Kohli – 5/10

Virat Kohli joined the openers on the first day as he too drove a wide delivery. In the second innings, Kohli showed patience and resolve to score a 34 but his fall of wicket towards the end of third day’s play wasn’t ideal.

5. Ajinkya Rahane – 7/10

Rahane was one of the 4 batsmen who got out driving on the first day, but he made up for his failure by scoring a well-made 70 in the second innings. The half-century ensured that India didn’t lose quick wickets at the start of the fourth day. This knock would definitely boost up his confidence for the rest of the series.

6. Rohit Sharma – 5/10

Rohit Sharma had to face a lot of criticism for his shot in the first innings. That shot is definitely not acceptable when the side is 4 down with not much on the board. He had got a start and just threw his wicket away. In the 2nd innings, he lost his wicket early and couldn’t score much.

7. Rishabh Pant – 6/10

The Indian wicket-keeper had two decent outings with the bat. It can be argued that he was a bit too aggressive, but at the end of the day he at least scored some runs rather than getting out for a single digit score. He was good behind the wickets with 11 catches to his name.

8. Ravichandran Ashwin – 8/10

Ashwin put up a really important partnership with Pujara in the first innings which helped India post 250. He was brilliant with the ball in the first innings as he picked up three Australian left-handers. In the 2nd innings, probably more wickets were expected of him but he kept it tight from one end which allowed the fast bowlers to rotate.

9. Ishant Sharma – 7.5/10

Ishant Sharma got India the first breakthrough in the first innings. He was brilliant with his line and length but didn’t get as many wickets as others. Nonetheless, he was economical and got 3 important wickets which helped India win the Test.

10. Mohammad Shami – 8/10

Mohammad Shami, as usual, blew hot and cold in both the innings. He looked off-colour in the first innings and suddenly picked up the last two wickets in two balls. He started good in the second innings with 2 wickets really quickly but leaked few runs later.

11. Jasprit Bumrah – 9/10

Bumrah was absolutely brilliant with the ball. He was India’s joint leading wicket-taker in this Test as he picked up 6 wickets. He was tight with his lines and bowled really quick. He crossed the 150KMPH mark as well. He is going to be a force to reckon with the next matches as well.

