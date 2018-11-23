Australia vs India, 2nd T20I: How the world reacted
The second T20I of the series saw India looking to level score with Aussies and come back in the series. Melbourne cricket ground was all set to witness another high scoring encounter but nature had other plans. Here is how the match panned out.
Virat Kohli won the toss and put Australia to bat. India started off nicely with Bhuvneshwar Kumar nipping away Aaron Finch on just the 2nd delivery of the innings. The swinging conditions also benefited the young Khaleel Ahmed as he took the pivotal wickets of D'Arcy Short and Chris Lynn. Maxwell tried to dig in but received a peach of a delivery from Krunal Pandya. Marcus Stoinis also perished slicing a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah straight into the hands of Dinesh Kartik.
Courtesy of some very good and disciplined bowling from India, Aussies kept losing wickets at regular intervals but some late order blitz from Nathan Coulter Nile and some sensible batting from Ben Mcdermott took them to a total of 137 from 19 overs until rain interrupted.
From there on it was all about rain playing hide n seek with players. There were many instances when it seemed that there could well be a chase on cards for India but rain had some other plans. At the end, everyone had to bow down in front of nature and players shook hands which meant that India can’t win the series now.
Duckworth Lewis method again came to haunt India, they could well have had won both the matches but the scoreline stays 1-0 in favour of Australia. The twitter was certainly not happy with what happened, so here are some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter:
Harsha Bhogle
Deepu Narayan
Aakash Chopra
Broken Cricket
Mohandas Menon
Cricketwallah
Silly Point