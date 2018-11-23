Australia vs India, 2nd T20I: How the world reacted

Australia v India - T20

The second T20I of the series saw India looking to level score with Aussies and come back in the series. Melbourne cricket ground was all set to witness another high scoring encounter but nature had other plans. Here is how the match panned out.

Virat Kohli won the toss and put Australia to bat. India started off nicely with Bhuvneshwar Kumar nipping away Aaron Finch on just the 2nd delivery of the innings. The swinging conditions also benefited the young Khaleel Ahmed as he took the pivotal wickets of D'Arcy Short and Chris Lynn. Maxwell tried to dig in but received a peach of a delivery from Krunal Pandya. Marcus Stoinis also perished slicing a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah straight into the hands of Dinesh Kartik.

Courtesy of some very good and disciplined bowling from India, Aussies kept losing wickets at regular intervals but some late order blitz from Nathan Coulter Nile and some sensible batting from Ben Mcdermott took them to a total of 137 from 19 overs until rain interrupted.

From there on it was all about rain playing hide n seek with players. There were many instances when it seemed that there could well be a chase on cards for India but rain had some other plans. At the end, everyone had to bow down in front of nature and players shook hands which meant that India can’t win the series now.

Duckworth Lewis method again came to haunt India, they could well have had won both the matches but the scoreline stays 1-0 in favour of Australia. The twitter was certainly not happy with what happened, so here are some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter:

Harsha Bhogle

With Raina not around, Manish Pandey not in the 11, Rahane not picked and Jadeja in and out, India's fielding isn't as sharp. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 23, 2018

Deepu Narayan

India's run of seven consecutive T20I series wins comes to an end.

Started after the abandoned T20I against Australia in Hyderabad last year (series shared 1-1) and ends with the no-result at MCG. #AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 23, 2018

Aakash Chopra

Dil ke armaaan.....Melbourne ki baarish mein beh gaye 🙈 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 23, 2018

Broken Cricket

official: India vs Australia second T20I called off. Australia leads the series 1-0 with one game to play... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 23, 2018

Mohandas Menon

India's target at MCG

in 19 ov - 137

in 18 ov - 132

in 17 ov - 126

in 16 ov - 121

in 15 ov - 115

in 14 ov - 109

in 13 ov - 103

in 12 ov - 97

in 11 ov - 90

in 10 ov - 83

in 9 ov - 76

in 8 ov - 69

in 7 ov - 61

in 6 ov - 54

in 5 ov - 46#IndvAus#AusvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 23, 2018

Cricketwallah

Good toss to win for India and bowl first, though must guard against the threat from Messrs Duckworth, Lewis and Stern! Retaining Rahul has surprised many, but because rain could reduce match, strike power at top important. Khaleel v Chahal was always a toss up — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 23, 2018

Silly Point

Duckworth Lewis System has added more runs to Australian innings in this series than Aaron Finch. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 23, 2018