Australia vs India 2018-19, 2nd Test: Australia beat India by 146 runs to level the series at 1-1

Nathan Lyon was the highest wicket-taker in the 2nd Test match

Australia defeated India by 146 runs in the 2nd Test match played at Optus Stadium, Perth on Tuesday. It was a good performance by Australian team who showed great courage and determination after losing the first Test match by just 31 runs.

Starting the 5th and final day on 112 for 5, India lost an early wicket of Hanuma Vihari for 28. The stylish left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant played some lovely strokes. He was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 30 runs trying to hit a big shot. The Indian tailenders did not contribute many runs and the visitors were bowled out for 140 runs in the 2nd innings. Australia won the match by 146 runs to level the series at 1-1.

It was an amazing test match that swung from one side to another. After winning the toss, Australia posted a decent total of 326 runs in the first innings. Despite Virat Kohli’s 123, India conceded the lead of 43 runs in the first innings. Mohammed Shami bowled a brilliant spell on the fourth day but the lead was too much for the Indian team.

Australia deserve all the credit for the win after such an emotional year as their star players David Warner and Steve Smith were banned from international cricket due to ball tampering scandal in March this year.

Australia 326 in 108.3 overs (Marcus Harris 70, Head 58, Aaron Finch 50, Ishant Sharma 4/41, Hanuma Vihari 2/53, Bumrah 2/53) and 243 in 93.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 72, Aaron Finch 25, Harris 20, Mohammad Shami 6/56, Jasprit Bumrah 3/39) beat India 283 in 105.5 overs (Kohli 123, Rahane 51, Nathan Lyon 5/67 , Mitchell Starc 2/42) and 140 in 56 overs (Pant 30, Rahane 30, Vihari 28, Vijay 20, Starc 3/46, Nathan Lyon 3/39, Cummins 2/25, Josh Hazlewood 2/24) by 146 runs.

The third test match of the series will be played at iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground from 26th December.

