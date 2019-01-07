×
Australia vs India ODI series: 3 Indians who might struggle and 3 who may not

Vijay Raman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
153   //    07 Jan 2019, 13:49 IST

India's ODI team
India's ODI team

With India scripting history with their first ever Test series win in Australia, the focus will now be on the ODI and the upcoming cricket World Cup that is scheduled to happen in England and Wales from the month of May.

The Indian team has a settled look barring a few players whose form may be of concern but anyways this is a strong unit that has the potential to lift the World Cup for the third time.

Before the mega event, India still has some more limited-overs games left which will help them to address combinations, as well as the players, form before they could embark their journey to the World Cup.

We will look at three Indian players who might struggle in the ODI series against Australia and three players who won't struggle, contrary to expectations.

Honourable Mention: Virat Kohli

King Kohli
King Kohli

Although he had a subdued Test series in Australia by his own standards, he will remain India's best batsman ahead of the ODI series. His back problem may be of a concern but as fit he is, he will definitely overcome those and will be expected to be a top performer once again when he takes the field against Australia in first ODI.

Virat Kohli will lead a full-strength Indian squad against a depleted Australian side and are expected to come out on top over the struggling Aussies without much fuss. Kohli, as usual, will be looking forward to facing his favourite opposition in his most favourite format.

His limited overs record in Australia is supreme. He has scored two centuries when these two sides met before in 2016 and will be looking forward to adding to that tally in this series too. After all, he launched his ODI career a brilliant century at Hobart in 2012.

1 / 7 NEXT
Vijay Raman
ANALYST
An ardent Cricket fan who loves writing
3 players who might struggle in Australia and 3 who won't
RELATED STORY
