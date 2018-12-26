×
Australia vs India 2018-19, 3rd Test day 1: India wrap day 1 on 215 for 2

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
134   //    26 Dec 2018, 14:13 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli during 92 runs partnership
Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli during 92 runs partnership

India ended the 1st day of the 3rd Test match in a strong position at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, MCG on Wednesday, 26 December. It was a brilliant display of batting by the visitors who made Australia struggle for every wicket.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. The new openers Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal resisted Australia’s new ball attack. They together added 31 runs in the first 15 overs. Mayank Agarwal played with positive intent and saw out the pressure. Pat Cummins drew first blood by dismissing Hanuma Vihari for 8 runs. Both of them added 40 runs for the opening wicket. India went into lunch at 57 for 1.

After the lunch break, Pujara and Mayank Agarwal steadied the ship with some attacking stroke play. Mayank Agarwal reached his half-century off 95 balls. Pujara also looked solid with his defensive technique. At the stroke of tea, Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for 76. Both of them added 83 runs for the 2nd wicket. India went into tea at 123 for 2.

The Indian captain Virat Kohli made batting look easy with some gritty adjustments to his technique. Pujara reached his half-century off 152 balls. Australian bowlers tried their best to dismiss Kohli and Pujara. Both of them have added 92 runs for the 3rd wicket so far. India ended the first day in a strong position at 215 for 2. It was a great decision to bat on after winning the toss.

Mayank Agarwal playing his debut test match looked impressive against top quality Australian pace attack. The Indian team would be looking to press on a huge score on day 2.

India 215 for 2 in 89 overs ( Mayank Agarwal 76, Pujara 68*, Virat Kohli 47*, Pat Cummins 2/40) 

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Mayank Agarwal
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
