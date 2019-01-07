×
Australia vs India 2018-19, 4th Test: Who said what as visitors win Border-Gavaskar series 2-1

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
1.18K   //    07 Jan 2019, 10:00 IST

India won the series 2-1
India won the series 2-1

The final Test match of the series saw India completing their first Test series victory in Australia and writing themselves in the history books. The match started with Virat Kohli winning the toss and electing to bat on a flat SCG track.

Batting first, India piled on the runs with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring a magnificent 193 and Rishabh Pant scoring a flamboyant 159. There were contributions from Mayank Agarwal as well as Ravindra Jadeja. India declared their innings on a huge score of 622-7.

Australia came to bat with some determination but soon they were left bamboozled by Kuldeep Yadav as the chinaman ended up with a fifer in his first ever Test match in Australia. Marcus Harris was the top contributor among the Australians scoring 79 runs. There were usual contributions from the tale but their resistance did not last long as the Aussies were bundled out for only 300 runs.

Virat enforced the follow-on but bad light and constant rain ensured that further play was not possible and India had to settle with a 2-1 series victory. Let us have a look at how the world reacted to India's series victory:

Cheteshwar Pujara, Player of the Match and Player of the Series: "It's a great feeling for all of us. We've been working really hard to win a series overseas. And especially doing it in this country, it's never easy. First hundred was special, scoring it in Adelaide and going 1-0 up is something which we were all aiming for. When you do that, there's a good chance of winning the series."

"As a batsman, you just need to get used to pace and bounce. Playing in different conditions, in South Africa, in England, in county cricket has helped me improve my technique. Definitely the best squad I've been a part of. Congratulations to the bowlers. Taking 20 wickets in never easy. I'll be playing some first-class cricket back home.

"During IPL, I might be playing county cricket. Next Test series is 6-7 months away. I'll work hard on my game to play white-ball cricket. But Test cricket is my priority, it'll always remain my priority."

Tim Paine, Australia captain: "Tip our hats to India. Congratulations to Virat and Ravi. Huge effort to come and win a series overseas. In the last two Tests, no doubt. Had our chances to win in Adelaide. In Perth, we did well. But we were outplayed in these last two Tests."

"Got some talent in this team. Obviously got some talent who aren't playing. They were playing against potentially the best pace attack in the world. Hopefully, they'll learn. Message is to keep scoring runs. That's the currency in cricket. Our group is under no illusions.

"Cricket is a funny game. We know it can turn very quickly. I'm fine, thanks. Will go home for a couple of days now. And some of us will head to the Big Bash. Sri Lanka is a big series for us next."

Virat Kohli, India captain: "Firstly I want to say, I've never been more proud of a team than this one. The culture we've been able to build over the last 12 months. Our transition started here when I became the captain for the first time. Only one word to say, I'm proud. To lead these players is an honour and a privilege. They make the captain look good."

"Definitely deserve to enjoy this moment. By far this is my best achievement. Has to be on top of the pile. When we won the World Cup, I was a young player. I saw the others getting emotional. This series will give us a different identity as a team. What we've been able to achieve is something to be really proud of. That's something that we spoke about, just wanted to go back to basics, not be flamboyant.

"Want to give a special mention to Pujara. He's one guy always willing to accept things. He's the nicest man around. Special mention to Mayank Agarwal too. To come in on Boxing Day and play like that against a high-quality attack. Someone like Rishabh as well, coming into his own and dominating attacks. We knew once the batsmen score, our bowlers are lethal.

"The way the bowlers have dictated terms in this series. And not just this one, the previous two tours as well. I've not seen happen in Indian cricket. They don't look at a pitch and think there's nothing for us. It's a revelation for Indian cricket and a learning for the other bowlers back home. They definitely deserve to be here and breaking record of the great West Indian fast bowlers is no mean feat.

"Definitely, this is just the stepping stone for us. The average age in the team is quite low. The most important thing for us has been belief. Our intent has always been good, and that is to take Indian cricket forward. Australia are always going to be a very competitive side. Every team goes through transition. I wish Tim and the management all the very best.

"We all deserve to enjoy. Celebrations are going to run long into the night I can assure you. Now we've got no more Test cricket and no more alarms in the morning. Crowds have been outstanding. They've never let us feel we are playing away from home. They've come in numbers in every stadium."

Although India broke several records during this Test series, there's one that Virat Kohli did too:

Here is how Twitter reacted to the occasion:

Harsha Bhogle

Mohandas Menon

Aakash Chopra

Michael Clarke

Deepu Narayanan

Harsha Bhogle

Glenn McGrath

Jatin Sapru

Snehal Pradhan

