×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who could have a great Test series

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
380   //    30 Nov 2018, 13:06 IST

Virat Kohli will be looking to become the first Indian skipper to clinch a Test series in Australia
Virat Kohli will be looking to become the first Indian skipper to clinch a Test series in Australia

India's tour of Australia began with the three-match T20I series which ended 1-1, after the visitors registered an emphatic six-wicket victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the third and final game of the series.

Hosts Australia led by Aaron Finch won the first game at Gabba, Brisbane by four runs (thanks to the DLS method). The second game played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was eventually called off due to incessant rain. India held the upper hand in that game having restricted the Aussies to 132-7 in 19 overs before rain curtailed the proceedings.

Needing a victory to level the series, Virat's men bounced back with a brilliant display of bowling to restrict the hosts to 164/6 in 20 overs and not allowing them to score a single maximum throughout their innings.

In reply, on the back of good innings by Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik, India chased down the target losing just four wickets in 19.4 overs thereby levelling the three-match T20I series 1-1.

Now, the caravan moves to the Adelaide Oval for the ultimate format of the game- gruelling four-match Test series that gets underway on November 6.

Following the Adelaide Test, Perth, Melbourne (Boxing day Test) and Sydney (New Year Test) will be hosting the second, third and fourth Test matches respectively. While the BCCI has announced the Indian squad for all the four games, Cricket Australia has announced the squad for the first two Test matches.

With plenty of quality players in both the sides, let us look at five players who could have a great time in the much-anticipated four-match Test series.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami

Shami is currently the highest wicket-taker for India in Tests this year with 33 scalps in nine matches, with his best figures being 5/28. The Bengal pacer was the chief tormentor with the cherry for Kohli's men during South Africa tour finishing with 15 wickets in three matches.

He continued his good run with another brilliant bowling display against the English in their own backyard, picking up 16 wickets in five matches.

Though India could not get their desired results, Shami's exploits with the ball were the major takeaways from those tours.

Though other pacers have been equally good this year, Shami's performance when India last toured Australia was exceptional with 15 wickets in three matches. He followed it up with 17 wickets in seven matches at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, where India lost in the semi-finals against the Aussies.

Acquaintance with the conditions, form and experience make Shami the one to watch out for in the Test series.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Usman Khawaja Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
In love with the Gentleman's game since Ashish Nehra's aeroplane celebration against the English at Kingsmead! #26/2/2003💙🏏
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 player battles that can...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can end up as the highest run scorer in the...
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Is this India's best ever...
RELATED STORY
India still have plenty of questions to answer ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India can the Test...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018: 3 things India could have done...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| 11:00 PM
IND 358/10
CAXI 356/6 (102.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Cricket Australia XI trail India by 2 runs with 4 wickets remaining
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us