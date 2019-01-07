×
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 reasons why India won the Test series

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
07 Jan 2019, 11:09 IST

India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by clinching the series 2-1
India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by clinching the series 2-1

India started the series on a high with a win in the first Test at Adelaide, but only to go down in the second game at Perth. At the MCG, the visitors came out all guns blazing to turn the tide in their favor. After an emphatic win in the Boxing Day Test that allowed the Indians to go 2-1 up in the four-match series, it was always an uphill task for the hosts from thereon.

To add to their misery, India won the toss and batted first in the Sydney Test to rule the Aussies out of the game after pummeling runs in excess of 600 in the first innings. Australia was down and out, with rain forcing the New Year's Test match to be drawn at Sydney. As a result, India won the series 2-1, their first on the Australian soil in their cricketing history of past 71 years touring this country.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the cornerstone of this India win, with useful contributions from Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, and the youngest batting sensation in Mayank Agarwal. Bowlers continued their usual stuff from the past one year or so, as they responded to the cause in all the required situations.

Here's a look at 5 major reasons that inspired a series win for India.

#5 Mayank Agarwal steps up on the big stage


Agarwal stepped up to the task in both Melbourne and Sydney
Agarwal stepped up to the task in both Melbourne and Sydney

After a dismal opening partnership in the first two Test matches, India needed someone to step up to the task and deliver the goods for the side. Indeed, Mayank Agarwal, when handed an opportunity in the Boxing Day Test, grabbed his chance with both the hands.

He looked in all sorts of comfort despite it being such a huge stage. He scored 76 to make it realize that he belonged to that level. He not only did good for himself to allow the team to invest faith in him as a reliable opener but also didn't allow the middle-order from getting exposed to the new ball upfront. For very little of him that we saw in the series, he is certainly the opener for the future.

He scored 195 runs in the three innings that he got in the series and looked head and shoulders above the struggling Indian openers, at least on this tour.

