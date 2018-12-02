Australia vs India 2018-19: 6 batsmen for whom this series is a make or break

Can India win its maiden series in Australia

The much-awaited contest between India and Australia is all set to start in a few days, and it has already lived up to the expectations with the T20 series between the giants of the game going down to the wire. So one can expect high octane action from the Test essay that is being scheduled next.

The last series down under was an emotional one for the home team with the tragic passing away of their batsman Phillip Hughes, and this is amidst the turmoil that the Australian cricket is currently both on and off the field. This has to be one of their weakest in history as the batting line up looks jaded with the absence of Steve Smith, and David Warner.

India, on the other hand, looks strong on paper, and this is their best chance yet to win a series down under, but one can't write the hosts off as they have a strong bowling comprising of fit-again Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Peter Siddle which has the capability to run through any top order.

This series is important for many players if they are to cement a permanent place in the team on either side. Here are 5 such players for whom this series will be a make or break.

#6 Aaron Finch

He has had a decent debut

Aaron Finch is Australia's latest debutant in the Test arena. He had to wait for a long period of time to get a chance in the game's longest format, and the absence of regulars prompted the selectors to give the ODI veteran his first Test cap in the tour of Pakistan in the UAE.

There was no question about his talent but his temperament was the one which didn't win him a Test call-up, till very recently. He needs to make most of this opportunity given, and there is no better team than India against whom he can make a mark in the longest format of the game.

