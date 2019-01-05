×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: Analyzing Australia's ODI squad

Vignesh Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
128   //    05 Jan 2019, 05:13 IST

Travis Head has been omitted following a poor series against South Africa
Travis Head has been omitted following a poor series against South Africa

Cricket Australia announced a squad of 14 for the upcoming ODI series against India, following the conclusion of the Sydney Test match. The first One Day International starts on December 12.

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (C), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.

While this squad contains some talented players, they were some surprising omissions. After a disappointing 2018 in ODIs, Australia are still trying to identify their best 15 for the World Cup in England.

The surprising omissions in the current ODI squad are Travis Head, D’Arcy Short, and Chris Lynn. Travis Head impressed earlier this year in England as an opening batsman with 194 runs at 38.80 and three half-centuries. He was also one of the few bright spots in Australia's Champions Trophy campaign in 2017. However, he did not have a good series against South Africa, with just15 runs in three matches.

His omission here, while backed by the numbers, is still questionable with Australia looking towards the World Cup. Chris Lynn, on the other hand, did not fare any better, with 59 runs in three matches. His omission is reflective of a wholesale change in playing style adopted by Cricket Australia, one characterized by a measured approach instead of an aggressive one. The recall of Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb support this change in approach.

With Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood are rested following a grueling series against India, Billy Stanlake, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, and Jason Behrendorff are named in the squad.

Looking ahead at the World Cup, Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood are expected to make the final 15 for the World Cup. Stanlake's pace puts him in contention for a spot with at least one of Richardson, Siddle, Nathan Coulter-Nile (who misses this series with back soreness), and James Pattinson joining him.

Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, and Adam Zampa are competing for two spin bowling places in the World Cup squad. Agar provides batting depth and Zampa provides a wrist-spinning option. Agar has been dropped for this series but impressed during the ODI series in England.

Here lies the confusion. With Steve Smith and David Warner set to return to the squad for the World Cup, there are only a few places to fill in the squad. The series against India will help them to decide on their best squad for the World Cup.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Nathan Lyon Travis Head ODI Cricket
Vignesh Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Australian ODI squad to face India announced
RELATED STORY
Reports: Indian ODI squad for the Australia series to be...
RELATED STORY
Lack of all-rounders in Indian ODI squad announced for...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Numbers you need to know from the 2016...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 3rd Test - Individual records that may...
RELATED STORY
Star Australian players could be rested for the ODI...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: The 13-man squad for Sydney...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Sledging- The real playmaker
RELATED STORY
Stats: Numbers from India-Australia ODIs
RELATED STORY
Shane Warne slams Australia's 'ridiculous' ODI selections
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test
IND 622/7
AUS 110/1 (33.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Australia trail India by 512 runs with 9 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us