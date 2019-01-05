Australia vs India 2018-19: Analyzing Australia's ODI squad

Travis Head has been omitted following a poor series against South Africa

Cricket Australia announced a squad of 14 for the upcoming ODI series against India, following the conclusion of the Sydney Test match. The first One Day International starts on December 12.

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (C), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.

While this squad contains some talented players, they were some surprising omissions. After a disappointing 2018 in ODIs, Australia are still trying to identify their best 15 for the World Cup in England.

The surprising omissions in the current ODI squad are Travis Head, D’Arcy Short, and Chris Lynn. Travis Head impressed earlier this year in England as an opening batsman with 194 runs at 38.80 and three half-centuries. He was also one of the few bright spots in Australia's Champions Trophy campaign in 2017. However, he did not have a good series against South Africa, with just15 runs in three matches.

His omission here, while backed by the numbers, is still questionable with Australia looking towards the World Cup. Chris Lynn, on the other hand, did not fare any better, with 59 runs in three matches. His omission is reflective of a wholesale change in playing style adopted by Cricket Australia, one characterized by a measured approach instead of an aggressive one. The recall of Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb support this change in approach.

With Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood are rested following a grueling series against India, Billy Stanlake, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, and Jason Behrendorff are named in the squad.

Looking ahead at the World Cup, Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood are expected to make the final 15 for the World Cup. Stanlake's pace puts him in contention for a spot with at least one of Richardson, Siddle, Nathan Coulter-Nile (who misses this series with back soreness), and James Pattinson joining him.

Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, and Adam Zampa are competing for two spin bowling places in the World Cup squad. Agar provides batting depth and Zampa provides a wrist-spinning option. Agar has been dropped for this series but impressed during the ODI series in England.

Here lies the confusion. With Steve Smith and David Warner set to return to the squad for the World Cup, there are only a few places to fill in the squad. The series against India will help them to decide on their best squad for the World Cup.

