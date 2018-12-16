Australia vs India 2018-19: Another brilliant knock from Kohli, but was it a surprise

Saubhagya Tripathi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 108 // 16 Dec 2018, 21:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kohli became the second fastest to 25 Test tons, next only to the great Don Bradman.

Sunday morning, Test match in Australia, a majestic century from Kohli, can't get better than this.

You can bet your life on Kohli scoring runs and you surely will have a long life. He is one of those players.

At Perth, Kohli once again showed that why he is a class apart from the rest. On a pitch which had some tricks up its sleeve, he showed great determination and concentration and played a knock to savour. Probably, we are now getting short of words to appreciate Kohli and moreover, how many times should we. He is doing it as often as the kids use mobile phones these days.

Be it a turning pitch on day 5 in Adelaide, or a seaming pitch in Edgbaston, or a bouncy day 1 pitch at the Wanderers, or a tricky Centurion wicket. You put forward difficult situations and he brings out his best game. This time he did it on a difficult fast and bouncy pitch at Perth. Maybe he is competing with himself to play better innings than his previous special ones as no another player can match him at this present juncture.

If one would think that the Edgbaston innings was his best, then this one was no less. Runs didn't come easy, Australian bowlers bowled a probing line and with great discipline. But he was determined to fight it hard. He had a tough time against Cummins as was the case with Anderson in the opening match against England but he once again fought it out. Barring that spell, he was in total control and when presented with anything in his arc, he treated the crowd with some scintillating strokeplay.

It was his splendid innings with valuable contribution from others that India conceded a lead of just 43 runs when at one stage it looked like that India could be well and truly out of the game. It was quite unfortunate that such a well-constructed knock ended with a controversial decision but that is a discussion for some other day.

Despite his valiant efforts, Aussies have taken the edge at the end of day three. Kangaroos lead with 175 runs with six wickets intact. Indians are clearly missing Jadeja. If Australia gives a target of over 225, with the variable bounce on the pitch and with Lyon, it will be really tough for India to chase it. Maybe, it will need another Kohli special else we will go the Boxing Day Test with the series level 1-1.

Advertisement