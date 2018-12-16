×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: Another brilliant knock from Kohli, but was it a surprise

Saubhagya Tripathi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
108   //    16 Dec 2018, 21:37 IST

Kohli became the second fastest to 25 Test tons, next only to the great Don Bradman.
Kohli became the second fastest to 25 Test tons, next only to the great Don Bradman.

Sunday morning, Test match in Australia, a majestic century from Kohli, can't get better than this. 

You can bet your life on Kohli scoring runs and you surely will have a long life. He is one of those players. 

At Perth, Kohli once again showed that why he is a class apart from the rest. On a pitch which had some tricks up its sleeve, he showed great determination and concentration and played a knock to savour. Probably, we are now getting short of words to appreciate Kohli and moreover, how many times should we. He is doing it as often as the kids use mobile phones these days. 

Be it a turning pitch on day 5 in Adelaide, or a seaming pitch in Edgbaston, or a bouncy day 1 pitch at the Wanderers, or a tricky Centurion wicket. You put forward difficult situations and he brings out his best game. This time he did it on a difficult fast and bouncy pitch at Perth. Maybe he is competing with himself to play better innings than his previous special ones as no another player can match him at this present juncture. 

If one would think that the Edgbaston innings was his best, then this one was no less. Runs didn't come easy, Australian bowlers bowled a probing line and with great discipline. But he was determined to fight it hard. He had a tough time against Cummins as was the case with Anderson in the opening match against England but he once again fought it out. Barring that spell, he was in total control and when presented with anything in his arc, he treated the crowd with some scintillating strokeplay. 

It was his splendid innings with valuable contribution from others that India conceded a lead of just 43 runs when at one stage it looked like that India could be well and truly out of the game. It was quite unfortunate that such a well-constructed knock ended with a controversial decision but that is a discussion for some other day. 

Despite his valiant efforts, Aussies have taken the edge at the end of day three. Kangaroos lead with 175 runs with six wickets intact. Indians are clearly missing Jadeja. If Australia gives a target of over 225, with the variable bounce on the pitch and with Lyon, it will be really tough for India to chase it. Maybe, it will need another Kohli special else we will go the Boxing Day Test with the series level 1-1.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Saubhagya Tripathi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 Virat Kohli knocks against Australia in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19, 1st Test: Player Ratings 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: Pujara's masterful...
RELATED STORY
Report card from the first Australia-India Test
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India: 5 Unnoticed things from the First Test 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 things India need to do to...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 Records Virat Kohli can...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 3rd T20I: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: Virat Kohli's innings on day...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Virat Kohli looks to resume...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 132/4 (48.0 ov)
IND 283/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead India by 175 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us