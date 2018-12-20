×
Australia vs India 2018-19: Australia's predicted playing XI for the third Test

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
263   //    20 Dec 2018, 21:08 IST

Australia won the second Test match at Perth
Australia won the second Test match at Perth

After losing the opening Test match, Australia bounced back in the second Test in a fantastic manner as they defeated Virat Kohli's men by a huge margin of 146 runs at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc played a huge role in Australia's win.

This was the first time that Australia have won a Test match since Tim Paine took over as the captain. The third Test match will commence from December 26, 2018, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Tim Paine and co. would love to win their second consecutive match in the series. Here is the predicted playing XI of the Aussies for the third Test match:

Openers - Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris impressed at Perth
Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris impressed at Perth

Marcus Harris showed the cricket fans why he was chosen in the senior team by playing a masterclass inning in Perth. He played a patient inning of 70 runs in Australia's first innings which helped Australia post a solid total. Though he failed to score big in the second innings, he ensured that the home side got off to a stable start.

His partner Aaron Finch too silenced his critics by scoring a half-century and coming out to bat in the second innings despite being hurt. The duo of Harris and Finch should open for Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as they are in good form and have already stitched together two good partnerships at the top.

Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
