Australia vs India 2018-19: Best Tweets from India's win over Australia in the Boxing Day Test
India have created history by winning their first Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The 146-run defeat to Australia at Perth did not change things for India as the visitors have registered a compelling 137-run victory. With this win, India have ensured that they take home the well-deserved Border-Gavaskar trophy.
India's victory was set up during the first two innings of the Test. Firstly, debutant Mayank Agarwal's half-century laid the platform for Cheteswar Pujara's innings. The century from Pujara and half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ensured that India posted a total of 443 in the first innings.
With the ball, the Indian onslaught was led by Jasprit Bumrah, who demolished the Australian batting line-up. The rest of the Indian bowlers, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammad Shami, were also consistent with their line and lengths. As a result of Bumrah's 6-33, Australia were bowled out for just 151, giving the visitors a massive 292-run first innings lead.
In their second innings, India had to deal with the wrath of Pat Cummins who was at his best throughout the innings. Cummins at one stage picked up four wickets for just two runs, but the first innings lead ensured that India were on top of the game with a score of 106 even after losing 8 wickets.
Australia's efforts were no way close to what they would have required to chase down the target. While all the Australian batsmen failed to make a significant impact, it was the half-century from Pat Cummins that took the match into the final day.
On Day 5, the start was delayed by rain but once the play began, India took the last two wickets quickly to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the man of the match for taking 9 wickets in the match.
Here are some o the best tweets from India's win over Australia in the Boxing Day Test:
Virat Kohli scored a patient 82 in the first innings but got out for a duck in the second innings.
Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he picked up 9 wickets in the Test
Also watch Jasprit Bumrah's slow yorker to Shaun Marsh that set Twitter ablaze
Pujara held together India's first innings with a magnificent century.
Debutant Mayank Agarwal also grabbed some attention with his half-century.
Pant-Paine banter was the talk of the town:
Also watch: Rishabh Pant's sharp catch to dismiss 'temporary captain' Tim Paine which started a Twitter storm
Pat Cummins, the only Australian to perform with both the bat and the ball, got his due recognition.