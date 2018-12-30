Australia vs India 2018-19: Best Tweets from India's win over Australia in the Boxing Day Test

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.58K // 30 Dec 2018, 08:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India now leads the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1

India have created history by winning their first Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The 146-run defeat to Australia at Perth did not change things for India as the visitors have registered a compelling 137-run victory. With this win, India have ensured that they take home the well-deserved Border-Gavaskar trophy.

India's victory was set up during the first two innings of the Test. Firstly, debutant Mayank Agarwal's half-century laid the platform for Cheteswar Pujara's innings. The century from Pujara and half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ensured that India posted a total of 443 in the first innings.

With the ball, the Indian onslaught was led by Jasprit Bumrah, who demolished the Australian batting line-up. The rest of the Indian bowlers, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammad Shami, were also consistent with their line and lengths. As a result of Bumrah's 6-33, Australia were bowled out for just 151, giving the visitors a massive 292-run first innings lead.

In their second innings, India had to deal with the wrath of Pat Cummins who was at his best throughout the innings. Cummins at one stage picked up four wickets for just two runs, but the first innings lead ensured that India were on top of the game with a score of 106 even after losing 8 wickets.

Australia's efforts were no way close to what they would have required to chase down the target. While all the Australian batsmen failed to make a significant impact, it was the half-century from Pat Cummins that took the match into the final day.

On Day 5, the start was delayed by rain but once the play began, India took the last two wickets quickly to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the man of the match for taking 9 wickets in the match.

Here are some o the best tweets from India's win over Australia in the Boxing Day Test:

Why is "Gavaskar Trophy" trending?

a) It's Border-Gavaskar trophy.

b) Now that we retain it, it won't leave the Border. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 30, 2018

Advertisement

Virat Kohli scored a patient 82 in the first innings but got out for a duck in the second innings.

Both Kohli and Anushka ended their year on a same note. What a couple ❤️🙌 #AUSvIND — Tushar Ugale (@tushartweets13) December 28, 2018

Anushka sends Aamir to a different planet in PK



Anushka sends SRK to a different planet in Zero



But in real life, Anushka does not need to send Virat anywhere. Because he is already out of this world. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 29, 2018

Ex Aussie Cricketers trying to be smart by praising Kohli to demotivate him and flatten his aggression. Meanwhile Indian media and ex Cricketers doing a great job keeping Virat Kohli Angry. Half of Kohli’s success is their success. What a strategy. #INDvsAUS — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) December 26, 2018

Pujara : You are playing very patiently today



Kohli : This is nothing. You should have seen my patience while watching #Zero #AUSvIND — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 27, 2018

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he picked up 9 wickets in the Test

jasprit bumrah should be declared a national asset #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 29, 2018

Bumrah is the bowling equivalent of the 360 degrees batsman. #AUDvIND #MatchDay — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 28, 2018

Bumrah seems to have overcome his no-ball problem. 129 overs in this series for him without overstepping. Only shows he is a good learner. Whoever [bowling coach most probably] worked with him deserves credit too. #AusvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 29, 2018

Also watch Jasprit Bumrah's slow yorker to Shaun Marsh that set Twitter ablaze

Pujara held together India's first innings with a magnificent century.

" Thank you for the advertisement Dear Pujara " ~ Test Cricket — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) December 27, 2018

Pujara is a Test playing run machine 🤙🏼 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 26, 2018

Days like these when all the sacrifice and coaching of his father Arvind and early practices at the the “Railways Parkland” must bring great great satisfaction to Cheteshwar Pujara and his family. 17th Test century. Solid as a rock👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — ian bishop (@irbishi) December 27, 2018

Debutant Mayank Agarwal also grabbed some attention with his half-century.

Agarwals after topping

IITJEE

AIEEE

CA

CPMT



Are also no 1 in the Indian batting lineup now. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 26, 2018

[Mayank Agarwal reaches dressing room]



Kohli: Well played

Rahane: Well played

Bumrah: Well played

KL Rahul: Well played. Ye le tere phone me Instagram download kiya hai mast app hai#AusvInd — Jatin (@LogicalBakwaas) December 26, 2018

Pant-Paine banter was the talk of the town:

Best commentator award of the year goes to: Stump mic 😃 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) December 29, 2018

Indians love it when these people get behind the mic. pic.twitter.com/Hj4sA1C0fp — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 29, 2018

Also watch: Rishabh Pant's sharp catch to dismiss 'temporary captain' Tim Paine which started a Twitter storm

Pat Cummins, the only Australian to perform with both the bat and the ball, got his due recognition.

Cummins is the all rounder the selectors think Mitch Marsh is. #AUSvIND — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) December 28, 2018

Pat Cummins for Prime Minister!? 💁🏼 doing it alllllll 💪🏼🌟 #AUDvIND #canhewicketkeepthough — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) December 29, 2018

Advertisement