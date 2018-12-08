Australia vs India 2018-19, First Test, Day 3: Twitter reacts as India hold edge despite Kohli's dismissal

In their first innings, the Indian batsmen, with the exception of centurion Cheteshwara Pujara, gifted their wickets away. But in their second innings, things have changed for their own good as they are looking to apply themselves in the middle.

If not for Pujara, India would not have made 250 in the first innings. At the end of the second day, Australia were 59 runs behind the Indian score with three wickets in hand. Indian bowlers who bowled exceptionally to the top-order could not wrap up the tail-enders.

On the third day, Australia added 44 runs to their total before getting bowled out. For the last four wickets, Australia added 108 runs, thanks to Travis Head's half-century. As a result of the efforts from Australian lower order batsmen, they could reduce India's lead to a small margin.

Indian openers - Murali Vijay and K Lokesh Rahul - started the innings cautiously and saw off the threat of the new ball. The two batsmen have added 63 runs for the first wicket - their first half-century opening partnership in a long time. The partnership meant that India went slightly ahead of Australia after the rain interruption - which nearly wiped out most of the morning session.

By taking the wickets of both the openers before Tea, Australian bowlers ensured that the visitors did not run away with the game. The two wickets meant that the responsibility of building on the good start went into the hands of first innings hero, Cheteswara Pujara, and the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli.

The two dependable batsmen built a 71-run partnership for the third wicket and kept India ahead in the game as the lead went past 150. Just when the partnership started to threaten Australia's position in the game, Nathan Lyon dismissed Kohli. Even after losing Virat's wicket, India still hold the edge over Australia as they lead by 166 with 7 wickets in hand.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia:

Lyon is now the most successful bowler to Kohli. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 8, 2018

v-🐀



More like v-🐰



Nathan Lyon has him 6 times in Tests. More than any other bowler. #AusvInd — Dennis Lyon (@DennisCricket_) December 8, 2018

Kohli’s dismissal gives Aus sniff of a comeback in the Test though 165 behind and 7 wickets still to take. India would like to stretch lead to 300+ if possible, which means batting out 2 sessions tomorrow. Patience and diligence essential — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 8, 2018

Shastri- It's been 8 overs and KL Rahul is still playing.



Kohli- pic.twitter.com/qqWRcZlROR — Shivam Sharma (@Oye_Jahazi) December 8, 2018

When it’s been more than 10 overs and KL Rahul didn’t get out. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ZyuSD2AP2A — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 8, 2018

When teacher turns around after scolding you. pic.twitter.com/1w3A9n8KMq — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 8, 2018

When you're playing a cricket match but you have to promote #Zero too pic.twitter.com/2mZZrELdSf — Anil Kumble (@CoachKumble) December 8, 2018

India must use each review carefully with Llong threatening to strike more than Lyon. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 8, 2018

Did Vijay tell Rahul that someone hacked his Instagram? — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 8, 2018

Before being surprised at Pant sledging X/Y, remember guys, he attempted to do it even to Kohli, his national captain and world boss.



Nothing should raise your eyebrows anymore. — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) December 8, 2018

You know Australia are struggling when they start talking :) — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 8, 2018

england win in SL, NZ win in UAE, what next, India win in Australia? #AUSvIND #PAKvNZ — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 7, 2018

@klrahul11 must learn to respect his own talent to make it count methinks — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 8, 2018

Sections of Adelaide crowd booing Kohli as he walks out. Hmmm #AUSvIND — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 8, 2018

Pujara was given out twice, used DRS and came back both times. After Matt Hardy, they are now using cricket to promote Undertaker. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 8, 2018

HHAHAHAH "SHOW ME PAT CUMMINS?", says Gavaskar after Rahul slapped Cummins over extra cover. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 8, 2018

When movie is going to release in less than 2 weeks and Virat hasn't started promoting it yet#AUSvIND #Zero pic.twitter.com/gm5lh4gOhl — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) December 8, 2018

Who know that by tweeting the session times I would start off one of the great twitter exchanges. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/EDON6htfxs — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 8, 2018

How to become the worst blokes in the world- according to Justin Langer;

Celebrate honest hardwon triumph .

Because sledging, sandpaper and dressing room reviews don't do anything except give you brain fades.🤫 https://t.co/NcC6rowN9X — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) December 8, 2018

