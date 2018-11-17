Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players for whom the T20I series is important

KL Rahul

The Indian team will visit Australia to play three T20 Internationals, four Tests and three ODIs. India tour of Australia begins on November 21 with the three-match T20I series at Brisbane. Virat Kohli-led India has a great chance to dominate the Aussies in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner.

The Indian team has been in phenomenal form in the limited-overs format, especially in the shortest format of the game. In 2018, the Indian team has won the T20I series against South Africa, Ireland, England, and the latest victim was West Indies.

On the other hand, Australia is struggling to win the games against big teams without Steve Smith and David Warner. They destroyed New Zealand and England in the Trans-Tasman Twenty20 Tri-Series earlier in 2018 but they failed to replicate the same performance against England and Pakistan. Aaron Finch-led Australian team have recently lost the three-match T20I series against Pakistan by the margin of 0-3.

While the upcoming T20I series is important for both the team, it is equally important for a few players who should perform well to secure their places in the squad. In our article, we take a look at five players who need to grab the opportunities they get in the three-match T20I series between India and Australia.

#5 Nathan Coulter-Nile

Nathan Coulter-Nile

The forthcoming three-match T20I series between India and Australia is important for the Australian pacer, Nathan Coulter-Nile. He could deliver the ball at a very high speed and also has a lot of variations. He made his T20I debut for his country in 2013 but he has been in and out of the team due to injuries.

With the likes of Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson and Josh Hazlewood in the squad, it was tough for him to break into the team. However, he could feature in the playing XI due to the rotation policy. But, the right-arm pacer has failed to grab those chances. Nathan Coulter-Nile, who could hit big sixes as a lower-order batsman, should trouble the Indian batsmen to secure his place in Australia's T20I squad.

