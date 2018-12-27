Australia vs India 2018-19: India in a position to call the shots after 4 sessions at MCG

Amarjeet Nayak FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 45 // 27 Dec 2018, 08:00 IST

Pujara and Kohli played out the first session on day 2

India added 62 runs in 27 overs without losing another wicket in the morning session of Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia. After four sessions, India are 277-2 and are in a commanding position to call the shots in the Test.

As Michael Clarke put it in the post-lunch analysis, it is no longer a matter of Australia trying to get India out, but trying to keep India in check. From now onwards, it’s India that is going to decide as to how to go for a victory.

There is still three-fourths of the match left. Cricket is a game of uncertainties and things can change quickly in cricket, at times. But at the moment, it’s India who would like to go for a win, and Australia will be happy to come out from this match with a draw.

Even many Aussie commentators are grudgingly accepting the fact that India has played intelligently, and to a plan so far, which has put them clearly ahead in this match. With the sun beating down, there is every chance that the pitch may break and from the third day onwards, the cracks on the pitch may come to the assistance of the bowlers. A spinner like Ravindra Jadeja who often attacks the stumps can be lethal, in such a scenario.

The discussion on the ‘disappointing’ nature of the pitch that so dominated the first day analysis, is slowly giving way to a belated acknowledgement of India’s dominance. However, a lot of work is still left to be done by the Indian batsmen in the first innings, before they start thinking of how to take twenty Australian wickets.

India should be more aggressive after lunch, but an ultra-aggressive approach may be counter-productive. India would not like to repeat the mistake they had made in Adelaide when they lost their last six wickets in a heap, in search of quick runs.

