×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: India's 13 for the fourth Test announced

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
3.54K   //    02 Jan 2019, 08:48 IST

Skipper Virat Kohli has been forced to make at least one change
Skipper Virat Kohli has been forced to make at least one change

With the history in their sight, the Indian team is geared up for the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground that gets underway tomorrow.

After winning the first Test in Adelaide, India were given a royal beating in Perth by the hosts but they bounced back strongly and beat the Aussies convincingly in the third Test at the MCG. With this win, Virat Kohli's men go 2-1 up and cannot lose the lose the series even if they end up tasting defeat in Sydney. They have also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the virtue of winning two out of the four Tests.

Going into the fourth Test, one would have expected skipper Virat Kohli to go with an unchanged playing XI. But, Rohit Sharma had to fly back home as his wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to their daughter last week and the right-hander has been given the permission to be with his wife and new-born daughter.

Also read: India's predicted XI for the final Test

In his absence, India are forced to make at least one change to the playing XI. R Ashwin, who failed the fitness test earlier today and was ruled out of the Test, has been surprisingly included in the 13 which also includes KL Rahul, who was dropped from the team after the second Test, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav. Ishant Sharma, who has done a good job so far in the series has not been included in the 13 and is replaced by Umesh Yadav.

Also read: R Ashwin fails fitness test; to miss the fourth Test

The team management have said that a call on Ashwin's availability will be taken on the morning of the match.

India's 13-man squad for the fourth Test: Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Rohit Sharma
Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Australia vs India 2018-19: Who could replace Rohit...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India's predicted XI for the...
RELATED STORY
India's 13-member squad for the second Test announced
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India have selected the...
RELATED STORY
One change India should make for the Sydney Test
RELATED STORY
Watch: All the hilarious banter and sledges from the...
RELATED STORY
Why Rohit Sharma shouldn't have missed the fourth Test
RELATED STORY
Why the Australia-India Test series will be a turning...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Why Rohit Sharma should open...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 3rd Test - Individual records that may...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India win by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Today, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us