×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018/19: It will be grossly unfair if Hanuma Vihari is replaced by Hardik Pandya in the Boxing Day Test

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
52   //    23 Dec 2018, 10:44 IST

Hanuma Vihari showed a good application with the bat in the Perth Test
Hanuma Vihari showed a good application with the bat in the Perth Test

With Hardik Pandya having been rushed to Australia after his recovery from injury, it seems all but certain that he will be a part of India’s playing XI in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

It is no secret that Pandya has been one of the few players who have got the team management’s full backing, especially that of Captain Kohli. There are times when legends of the game such as Michael Holding have cast aspersions about Pandya’s ability as a genuine all-rounder in the Test format.

There is definitely some truth in what Holding and some others have said. A genuine all-rounder is one who can get into a playing eleven on the basis of one of his skill sets. That is certainly not the case with Pandya, yet. He cannot make the Indian Test playing XI either as a pure batsman or a bowler.

However, one does understand that in a country starved of genuine fast-bowling all-rounders, a player like Pandya is a beacon of hope. Hence, one does not want to be too critical of Kohli giving a rather long rope to him, though a genuine case can be made whether some effort should not be made for identifying and grooming some other fast-bowling all-rounders such as Shivam Dube and Vijay Shankar.

There can, of course, be some debate as to whether Pandya has fully recovered. He has not played enough matches to prove his match fitness. In any case, if he plays at Melbourne, he is most likely to replace Hanuma Vihari.

Vihari did the job of an all-rounder at Perth, albeit a spin-bowling one, and it is fair to say that he did his job admirably well. One can even argue that he was probably India’s second best player at Perth, behind batsman Kohli.

He may not have made any breath-taking contribution, but his returns of 48 runs in the match where he showed a sound technique to combat Aussie bowlers deserve praise. More praiseworthy is the fact that he bowled a whopping 28 overs in the match with decent control and snarled two wickets.

He had been dropped against the Windies after a similar performance in the fifth Test in England. If he is to be dropped again this time, it will be an absolute shame. Even if Kohli wants to play Pandya in the team, he must find a way of accommodating Vihari in the team as well.

He may even consider opening with Vihari as Sanjay Manjrekar has suggested. Including Vihari in the playing XI will not only help his cause, but of the team as well.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Hardik Pandya Hanuma Vihari Upcoming cricket stars Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
India v Australia 2018-19: What makes Hardik Pandya not a...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: India's possible eleven for...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India's predicted XI for the...
RELATED STORY
If Kohli wants to play Pandya in Melbourne, he should...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: India should open with Pujara...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: Who should bat at No. 6 for...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: With only four...
RELATED STORY
Why it makes more sense to play Rohit Sharma ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Who will replace Hardik Pandya the all-rounder in Australia?
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the Boxing Day MCG Test
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us