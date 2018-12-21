×
Australia vs India 2018-19: Jasprit Bumrah reminds me of Jeff Thomson, says Dennis Lillee

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
66   //    21 Dec 2018, 16:05 IST

Lillee found a parallel between the unorthodox bowling actions of Bumrah and Thomson
Lillee found a parallel between the unorthodox bowling actions of Bumrah and Thomson

What's the story?

Legendary fast bowler Dennis Lillee has likened Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah to his erstwhile Australian teammate Jeff Thomson. Intrigued by the unorthodox yet effective bowling technique of Bumrah, the 69-year old has affirmed that the rising seamer is reminding him of his fellow pace demon of the 1970s.

During an interview with Anandabazar Patrika, Lillee asserted, "I think Jasprit Bumrah is very, very interesting. He jogs and then bowls with a very short run. He has got straight arms. His bowling is not textbook by any means, but it works. He is very different from other pace bowlers, which reminds me of another fast bowler of my era, who was very different from everyone else — Jeff Thomson."

The background

One of cricket's iconic bowling pairs, Lillee and Thomson instilled fear and trepidation in almost every opposition batsman during the mid to late 1970s. Operating with pace and hostility seldom seen elsewhere, the duo were instrumental in shaping Australia's euphoric series triumphs against West Indies and England.

The heart of the matter

Unlike Lillee who went on to become the prototype of the modern era fast bowler, Thomson confounded opposition batsmen with his unique slingshot action. Waving his arms akin to a javelin thrower, he generated searing pace through the air.

Although he might not generate astoundingly scorching speeds as Thomson did in his heydays, Bumrah has left connoisseurs baffled by extracting significant pace from a short run-up and unorthodox bowling action. Upon making his Test debut earlier this year, the 25-year old has risen rapidly to become an integral part of India's bowling attack.

Lillee opined, "He (Bumrah) is not as fast as Jeff Thomson was but is similar in the sense that they were outside the guidelines of normal fast bowling action or technique."

What's next?

With the 4-match series locked at 1-1, the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground assumes greater significance. Considering that the drop-in pitch is unlikely to offer much to the pacers, Bumrah's relentless accuracy and consistent pace could keep the Australian batsmen honest.

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
