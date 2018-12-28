MCG spectators evicted after 'show us your visa' taunts at Indians

A general view of the MCG crowd during the third Test

A part of the crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground had to be evicted after spectators racially taunted Indian cricketers and spectators during the ongoing Boxing Day Test.

Victoria Police, as well as the MCG Security Staff, had to evict several spectators on Day 3, after monitoring the Bay 13 stand for the last two days for racial taunting. Cricket Australia had issued a warning after chants such as 'show us your visa' were heard, with the public being told that if racial chants were reported, it would lead to eviction.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, which also carried a video clipping of spectators shouting the chant in unison, multiple complaints were raised that led to eviction on Day 3 of the Test.

WATCH: the video footage of "show us your visa" taunts at MCG https://t.co/PUet7QJinM — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 28, 2018

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was booed by the crowd at Melbourne, was also the subject of the chant 'Kohli is a wanker'. In addition to Kohli, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was also booed, an incident later condemned by Travis Head.

A clause in the terms and conditions of the Cricket Australia ticket policies clearly states that racial vilification can be lead to eviction from the venue:

"I will not engage in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any other person (including any player, match official, other official or other patron) on the basis of their gender, race, religion, culture, colour, sexual orientation, descent or national or ethnic origin.

"If I fail to comply with this condition, I may be refused admission to, or evicted from, the Venue by any Authorised Person without refund or compensation of any kind.

A spokesperson from Cricket Australia was quoted as saying: "Victoria Police and MCG stadium security monitored the behaviour of the crowd in a section of the stadium today and evicted several fans for inappropriate behaviour. They will continue to monitor the area for remaining days of the Test".

Back in 2005, one of the spectators at the MCG during the Australia-South Africa Test was evicted after abusing pacer Andre Nel. However, it was later found out that there was no racial vilification, but he delivered slangs in Afrikaans, leading to a booking under the Crowd Control Management Act.

