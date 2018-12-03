×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Australia vs India 2018-19: Rejuvenated Ishant Sharma eyeing potential summation

Satyam Jha
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
132   //    03 Dec 2018, 11:10 IST

Ishant Sharma is touring Australia for the fourth time in his career
Ishant Sharma is touring Australia for the fourth time in his career

The T20I series between India and Australia fittingly ended in a 1-1 draw, with a game being washed off due to rain. Now, as we head to the Test series between these two sides, players from both teams would be itching to perform and showcase their abilities on the big stage.

The upcoming Test series for many, would be an opportunity to rise up for their teams against testing opposition from both sides. However, there is one man who has experienced it all in the past and life would complete a full circle in Australia. This would be Ishant Sharma in his fourth tour to Australia. This tour could well be his last one too, prompting him to take charge on the land where it all began.

Beginning of a promising career

Ishant made his Test debut for India in May 2007 against Bangladesh. With not much of a significant contribution with the ball, he was soon dropped from the Indian side. Any player being in and out of the side, and with fairly limited number of opportunities to make a mark can have their shoulders drop off quickly. But it wasn't to be in his case.

Ishant got another chance during the home series against Pakistan in 2007 when the premier Indian fast bowlers were injured. The lanky seamer produced an impressive performance in the third Test match by grabbing 5 wickets at the Chinnaswamy stadium against the arch rivals.

His inspiring performance prompting the selectors to get him on board the Australia tour of 2008. With his tall built, selectors believed he could come in handy on the bouncy Australian pitches.

Storming into the limelight at Perth


Ishant Sharma tormented Ricky Ponting in an inspired spell at the WACA
Ishant Sharma tormented Ricky Ponting in an inspired spell at the WACA

Ishant was selected in the playing 11 during the second game in Sydney. Though he bowled well during the match, but failed to get much success during the controversy marred second Test match at the SCG.

Despite his unimpressive wickets column, the team management persisted with him for the third game at Perth. Owing to his ability to consistently clock the 140+ mark and bowling tirelessly long spells, the management believed he could be an asset to the team. 

During the 4th morning of the 3rd Test match in Perth, on a moist and swinging 1st session at the WACA, Ishant started to trouble Ricky Ponting with his pace and swing, giving him body blows frequently. He managed to square up the iconic right-hander on a number of occasions during the spell and made life difficult for the Aussie skipper with his dual movement off the pitch.

The spell was so lethal that Ponting ultimately nicked one into the safe hands of Rahul Dravid at first slip, culminating one of the finest fast bowling spells into a well deserved wicket. It would be one of the highlights of Ishant's career that turned heads across the world as vindication of one of the finest spells in India's Test history.

The unheralded leader of India's pace attack

Ishant has been a part of the Indian team for a decade now and is rapidly inching towards the 100-Test mark. He has rarely hogged the limelight of late, primarily because of the fact that he is not a regular in the limited-overs sides. Among the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the wrist-spinners, he has arguably taken the back-seat by playing the role of an anchor more often than not. 

However, the team management knows his worth and have hence have stuck with the tall Delhi fast bowler. He has been tasked with leading India's pace attack in the longest format ever since Zaheer Khan's retirement. 

In 87 Test matches thus far, Ishant has picked 256 wickets with a best of 7/74 against England at Lord's in 2014. He has produced some fine bowling spells over the years, with notable performances in England, Sri Lanka and West Indies. Add to that the longevity he has shown as a pace bowler, he surely has turned out an asset to the team.

Potential homecoming of sorts in Australia


Ishant is the most experienced player in the Indian Test team
Ishant is the most experienced player in the Indian Test team

Ishant has memorable memories of Australia. It was here wherein the Delhi lad stamped his authority on his first overseas tour in 2008 by prizing out the wickets of Australian legends. With the current tour being his fourth one to Australian shores, he would definitely feel at home in this foreign land. 

Being 30 and possessing a lot of experience at Test level, Ishant is going to be the leader of the pack in the Indian bowling line up. He may not top the wicket charts for India. But he is someone whom the team can rely on in times of crisis.

Being the senior most bowler in the side, he would also be expected to be the bowler's captain, a role Zaheer Khan ably managed during the final few years of his career when he guided India's pace battery of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

With age not on his side, Ishant would like to have a final hurrah and have a befitting end to his favourite overseas nation on what could be his last tour to Australia.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma
Satyam Jha
CONTRIBUTOR
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Indian players for whom...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 factors that could decide...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: Who should bat at No. 6 for...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
India's expected bowling line-up for the first Test at...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 members of India's Test...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 non-regular openers who can...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India T20I series 2018: A look at all the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us