Australia vs India 2018-19: Ricky Ponting slams Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc for not using DRS

Ricky Ponting has expressed his frustration at Nathan Lyon's body-language with the bat

What's the story?

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has slammed Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc for not being desperate enough with the bat on a day where the hosts found themselves having to scramble for survival.

Despite having two reviews at their disposal, the 44-year old questioned the thought-process behind the duo's decision not to opt for the DRS after the off-spinner was ostensibly trapped in front by Kuldeep Yadav during the fourth day of the ongoing Sydney Test.

Speaking to host broadcaster Seven, Ponting wondered, "That (Lyon's) dismissal actually says a lot to me about the mindset of this Australian team at the moment. There's no desperation there whatsoever. Why wouldn't they have had a look at that? They've still got the two reviews up their sleeve. There had to be some sort of doubt in that."

The legendary batsman elaborated, "Given out straight away and Mitchell Starc just puts his hand out and says 'oh well, it's not me, it's up to you to make (a call)'. Well, unfortunately, when you're out there together, it's a partnership. You've got to do whatever you can to try and save your mate. And there was absolutely none of that there. And as it's shown already that would have been given not out. Slack and not desperate enough."

The background

After conceding 622 against a rampant Indian lineup, Australia's under-fire batting unit had collapsed to 198/6 before Pat Cummins and Peter Handscomb got together to see through a nervy phase of the third day's play.

The heart of the matter

Resuming at 236/6, Australia slipped to 258/9 before the last-wicket pairing of Starc and Josh Hazlewood lifted the total to exactly 300. In a far cry from his usual resistant self, Lyon barely lasted five balls before being dismissed by Kuldeep. Surprising many, neither he nor non-striker Starc had a serious discussion on the possibility of using the Decision Review System.

Operating from around the wicket, Kuldeep unfurled a full toss and deceived Lyon in the air. While trying to execute the sweep shot, the off-spinner missed and the ball thudded on to the front boot. Umpire Ian Gould had no hesitation in raising his finger.

Although they still had two unsuccessful challenges remaining, neither Lyon nor Starc looked like considering the DRS. However, it must be said that the only doubt which could have been at that point in time was whether he was in-line with the stumps. The batsman, having been given out, was happy to walk off right-away and subsequently attracted Ponting's ire.

What's next?

Having enforced the follow-on, India could only bowl four overs in Australia's second innings on the penultimate day. The on-field umpires decided to abandon play citing bad light.

Needing to score 316 more runs to make India bat again, Australia will resume their second innings with hopes of saving the match on the final day. Having already assured themselves of a maiden Test series victory on Australian soil, India have 98 overs to pick ten wickets and turn the 2-1 scoreline into 3-1.

