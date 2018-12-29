×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: Rishabh Pant hilariously gives it back to Tim Paine 

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News
1.67K   //    29 Dec 2018, 11:19 IST

Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine
Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine

What's the story?

The 'friendly' banter between India and Australia has taken a new turn as we have one more chapter to the story of Tim Paine and Rishabh Pant's banter. But this time, it is Pant who has gone all guns blazing on Tim Paine.

Just at the stroke of the tea, Rishabh Pant was seen chirping in the ears of the Australian captain and the stump-mic caught the funny comments made by the youngster. On the stump-mic, Pant was heard referring Tim Paine as the 'special guest' and a 'temporary captain.' 

Here is the video:

The heart of the matter

With Jadeja removing Mitchell Marsh, in came the Australian captain, Tim Paine. After taking his guard, Pant was expected to pass some funny comments from behind the stumps. And the Indian wicket-keeper didn't disappoint us as he started sledging Paine from the word go.

Interestingly, Pant applied the same technique as that of Paine and instead of speaking directly to him, he started talking to Mayank Agarwal who was fielding at the silly point position. The stump-mic was on as it caught Pant saying, "We have got a special guest here. Have you heard the word temporary captain ever?" 

He kept rolling as he advised Jadeja to keep it simple. "You (Jadeja) don't need anything to get him out. Come on lads," said Pant while mentioning the Australian captain. Pant also mentioned that Paine knows only how to talk. "He loves to talk, that's the only thing he can do. Only talking talking," sledged Pant from behind the stumps. 

The background

The sledging between the Indians and the Australias is not a new thing. However, this series, we have witnessed a peculiar sort of sledging as both the teams have come out and sledged each other in a funny manner. It started with a hilarious banter between Pant and Cummins that took place in the Adelaide Test. And since then, it has only increased with the recent one being the amusing banter between Paine and Pant. 

The Australian captain took on Pant yesterday as he sledged him from behind the stumps when the 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was batting in the second innings. In reply to this, today's episode took place.

What's next?

At the very moment, India are in full control and look set to clinch the game by a hefty margin. Post this game, after celebrating the New Year, India and Australia will be traveling to Sydney for the fourth Test which will decide the fate of the series. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Tim Paine Rishabh Pant
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
WATCH: Tim Paine asks Rishabh Pant to babysit his kids
RELATED STORY
Watch: Umpires step in to stop the physical battle...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, Test Series 2018: Let’s see some...
RELATED STORY
Watch: Mitchell Starc hurls mouthful at Rishabh Pant...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, Second Test: 5 talking points from Day 4
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Test titans to lock horns in...
RELATED STORY
Pant equals world record of most catches in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Langer calls Kohli-Paine showdown humorous
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Glenn Maxwell gets 'glued to...
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah breaks numerous records, Tim Paine trolls...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 208/7 (68.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | Australia need 191 runs to win
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us