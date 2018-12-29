Australia vs India 2018-19: Rishabh Pant hilariously gives it back to Tim Paine

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.67K // 29 Dec 2018, 11:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine

What's the story?

The 'friendly' banter between India and Australia has taken a new turn as we have one more chapter to the story of Tim Paine and Rishabh Pant's banter. But this time, it is Pant who has gone all guns blazing on Tim Paine.

Just at the stroke of the tea, Rishabh Pant was seen chirping in the ears of the Australian captain and the stump-mic caught the funny comments made by the youngster. On the stump-mic, Pant was heard referring Tim Paine as the 'special guest' and a 'temporary captain.'

Here is the video:

It was Rishabh Pant's turn for some fun on the stump mic today... #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/RS8I6kI55f — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2018

The heart of the matter

With Jadeja removing Mitchell Marsh, in came the Australian captain, Tim Paine. After taking his guard, Pant was expected to pass some funny comments from behind the stumps. And the Indian wicket-keeper didn't disappoint us as he started sledging Paine from the word go.

Interestingly, Pant applied the same technique as that of Paine and instead of speaking directly to him, he started talking to Mayank Agarwal who was fielding at the silly point position. The stump-mic was on as it caught Pant saying, "We have got a special guest here. Have you heard the word temporary captain ever?"

He kept rolling as he advised Jadeja to keep it simple. "You (Jadeja) don't need anything to get him out. Come on lads," said Pant while mentioning the Australian captain. Pant also mentioned that Paine knows only how to talk. "He loves to talk, that's the only thing he can do. Only talking talking," sledged Pant from behind the stumps.

The background

The sledging between the Indians and the Australias is not a new thing. However, this series, we have witnessed a peculiar sort of sledging as both the teams have come out and sledged each other in a funny manner. It started with a hilarious banter between Pant and Cummins that took place in the Adelaide Test. And since then, it has only increased with the recent one being the amusing banter between Paine and Pant.

The Australian captain took on Pant yesterday as he sledged him from behind the stumps when the 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was batting in the second innings. In reply to this, today's episode took place.

What's next?

At the very moment, India are in full control and look set to clinch the game by a hefty margin. Post this game, after celebrating the New Year, India and Australia will be traveling to Sydney for the fourth Test which will decide the fate of the series.

Advertisement