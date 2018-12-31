Australia vs India, 2018-19: Rohit Sharma to miss 4th Test against Australia

Rohit Sharma will miss the fourth and the final Test match against Australia

What's the story?

Rohit Sharma will not be available for the fourth Test match against Australia in Sydney, as the Mumbai batsman will be travelling to India for the birth of his first child. Scheduled to start on January 3rd, the Sydney Test would be the final game of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit Sharma was part of the successful Indian team that created history at the Boxing Day Test match earlier this week.

The background

According to various report, Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to a baby girl yesterday. Rohit Sharma wasn't by his wife's side for the birth of their first child, as he was part of the Indian squad in Australia.

Hours after the win against Australia, Rohit Sharma boarded a flight to Mumbai, consequently missing the final Test against Australia.

Rohit Sharma had earlier missed the second Test match against Australia at Perth due to an injury, making the SCG Test the second game he will miss in the series.

Rohit has been selected to the ODI squad for the limited-overs series against Australia and is expected to return in time for it.

The details

A few days ago in an interview with former Australia cricketer Michael Clarke, Rohit Sharma had stated that he was going to become a father soon and that he could not contain his excitement over the new addition to his family.

Rohit Sharma had got scores of 63 and 5 in the third game against Australia in which India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Incidentally, this series was Rohit's comeback to Test cricket.

Advertisement