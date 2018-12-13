Australia vs India 2018-19, second Test: Preview and prediction

The age-old rivalry is set to take a new turn

India scripted a historic win in Adelaide when Virat Kohli & Co. defeated the home side by 31 runs. Team India will be hoping to continue their terrific form in the second Test in Perth. The Indian side is looking focused and determined to dominate the Test series after going 1-0 up.

Kohli's crew were on the driving seat for the majority of the game, after a disappointing start in the early stages. Ashwin gave them final breakthrough by ending the frustrating partnership between Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood. After a resilient display, the Men in Blue registered their first victory in Australia since 2008.

The New Optus Stadium in Perth is set to host its first Test match. Both the teams will head to a new venue for the crucial Test match of the series. According to the local curator, the build-up around the second Test has been around the nature of the pitch.

Team News:

India

Prithvi Shaw is still not fit to play. Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin have been ruled out of the Perth test. Rohit sustained an injury during fielding on the fifth day while Ashwin has complained about the abdominal strain. Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar are likely to get a chance.

Australia

Australia has retained the same playing XI for the second Test.

Game time:

Match: India vs Australia, second Test Match

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Time: 07:50 AM IST (December 14)

Key numbers:

1. India won 9 of the last 18 matches between these two sides.

2. Australia have won 4 of their last 10 Test matches.

3. India have won 5 of their last 10 Test matches.

Squads:

Australia: Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Nathan Lyon, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Siddle, Pat Cummins, Chris Tremain, Mitchell Marsh.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Parthiv Patel, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Prithvi Shaw.

Probable Playing XI:

Australia: Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Usman Khwaja, Tim Paine, Travis Head, Mitchell Strac, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

India: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Where to Watch/Live Streaming:

TV channels: Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD in English commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv will stream India vs Australia match live.

Toss Prediction

This will be the first test match played at the new stadium in Perth and a drop-in pitch will be used for this game. Since the pitch is expected to develop some cracks after day three which will also bring the spinners into play, the toss-winning team is more likely to bat first.

Head-to-head History

Overall head-to-head: Played 95, Australia 41, India 27, drawn 26, tied 1

Overall record in Australia: Played 44, Australia 28, India 6, drawn 11

Overall record at Optus Stadium: Never played

Overall record at the WACA: Played 4, Australia 3, India 1

Overall series: Played 25, Australia 12, India 8, drawn 5

Overall series in Australia: Played 11, Australia 8, India 0, drawn 3

The Prediction

India are definitely the more confident of the two sides heading into this game but Australia will take heart from their batting performance in the second innings of the first Test and that they gave the visitors a scare towards the end. India's major concern is their batting.

While India were the stronger side in the first Test, it was Cheteshwar Pujara and his patience which set the Indian side back. A result seems highly likely at Perth as it will offer plenty of pace, bounce and movement for the seam bowlers.

Since both the teams possess quality bowling attacks and with no rain threat around, wagering on a draw here will not be a wise decision.

