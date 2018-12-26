Australia vs India 2018-19: Twitter reacts as India end the first day of Boxing Day Test at 215/2

Agarwal and Pujara scored half-centuries

After losing to Australia by 146 runs at Perth, India lost the early lead that they gained by winning the Adelaide Test. One of the reasons for India's loss at Perth was the team selection.

On a pitch which aided Nathan Lyon, India did not field a specialist spinner. In addition to that, the Indian openers - Murali Vijay and KL Rahul - did not show any improvement and have failed the rest of the team in both the Tests.

Before the start of the 3rd Test, India rectified these mistakes by announcing the playing XI with three changes on Christmas Day. Substituting Vijay and Rahul, India chose Mayank Agarwal to make his debut as an opener and Rohit Sharma was roped into the side too. On the other hand, a 'fit' Ravindra Jadeja replaced Umesh Yadav, who wasn't effective on a lively Perth pitch.

Accompanying Mayank Agarwal at the top was Hanuma Vihari who showed solid technique at Perth. The opening partnership between Agarwal and Vihari was worth 40 and lasted for 18.5 overs. Vihari fought it out in the middle during his 66-ball innings but was bounced out by Pat Cummins.

The wicket of his opening partner did not deter the debutant, Mayank Agarwal. He continued to score confidently and became the second Indian batsman to score a half-century on debut. He stitched an 83-run partnership for the second wicket with Cheteshwara Pujara before getting out for 76.

The debutant's wicket meant that Virat Kohli joined Pujara in the middle. Like Mayank, Pujara too went onto to score a half-century and steadied the Indian innings after the second wicket. Before the end of day's play, Kohli and Pujara added 92 runs for the third wicket and will look to add many more on Day 2. At stumps, Pujara and Kohli were batting at 68* and 47* respectively.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia:

Runs have been at a premium, but India with only two batsmen dismissed hold the edge. Of course a 2-3 quick wickets tomorrow could change the equation dramatically. Much depends on how Pujara-Kohli negotiate first hour. Story of first day surely Mayank Agarwal’s fine debut — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 26, 2018

Was hard work but India can be satisfied they won the day. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 26, 2018

A great first day in #Melbourne! @mayankcricket with a smashing test debut. @imVkohli and @cheteshwar1 Pujara sailing the ship ahead slowly but surely for India. Good one boys! 🇮🇳 #AusvsIndia — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 26, 2018

Tough pitch to bat. Dictating attritional cricket. Kohli walks out and decides to set his own pace....and then Australia takes a ‘Desperate Review System’ 🙈 #AusvInd @7Cricket — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 26, 2018

There's so little happening here that it's caused Aust to forget the lbw law #AusvInd — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 26, 2018

Ex Aussie Cricketers trying to be smart by praising Kohli to demotivate him and flatten his aggression. Meanwhile Indian media and ex Cricketers doing a great job keeping Virat Kohli Angry. Half of Kohli’s success is their success. What a strategy. #INDvsAUS — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) December 26, 2018

Pujara is a Test playing run machine 🤙🏼 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 26, 2018

Pujara has three 50+ scores in this series:



Reached 50 in 153 balls

Reached 50 in 140 balls

Reached 50 in 152 balls



Exhibition of Test cricket! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) December 26, 2018

Balls faced by Pujara this series:



246

204

103

11

154*



Might have a ball company named after him.#AUSvIND — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) December 26, 2018

If this turns out to be a draw, I need a refund. I demand my sleep back. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 26, 2018

Have to admire Shastri's surprise selection policy. Giving Australia no beards or tattoos to target has completely flummoxed them. — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) December 26, 2018

Agarwals after topping

IITJEE

AIEEE

CA

CPMT



Are also no 1 in the Indian batting lineup now. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 26, 2018

Fine debut for Mayank Agarwal. May not have been a hundred but he played like he belonged. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 26, 2018

what was all this fuss about test cricket? - mayank agarwal #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 26, 2018

Like Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal made his Test debut against Australia at the mature age of 27, with much experience at the first class level. Mayank’s first Test innings may not have the dash of Dhawan’s, but it has been equally impressive, given the state of the series. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) December 26, 2018

Trial by fire and debutant Mayank Agarwal passes it with flying colours with a fine half century. Bravo! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 26, 2018

O’Keefe is a buffoon. That diatribe on the #RanjiTrophy competition was a. Classic casual racism, b. Disgracefully inaccurate. Strong competition providing an excellent breeding ground for test cricket. I thought we’d got rid of this rubbish with 9 losing the gig. — Adelaide Barmies (@AdelaideBarmies) December 26, 2018

A country with Tim Paine as captain mocking others. https://t.co/CTwMvxEYOa — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 26, 2018

[Mayank Agarwal reaches dressing room]



Kohli: Well played

Rahane: Well played

Bumrah: Well played

KL Rahul: Well played. Ye le tere phone me Instagram download kiya hai mast app hai#AusvInd — Jatin (@LogicalBakwaas) December 26, 2018

Vijay and KL would have loved to bat on this wicket . — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) December 26, 2018

Live scenes from the MCG show Pujara trying to get in to bat. He is being told that the first wicket hasn't fallen yet. — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) December 25, 2018

The Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne will be the first for INDIA where as many as SIX players with a 300 in First-Class cricket will be part of the playing XI:



Mayank Agarwal

Hanuma Vihari

Cheteshwar Pujara

Rohit Sharma

Rishabh Pant

Ravindra Jadeja#AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 25, 2018

Love how majority of Australians are fooling themselves into believing that it was only warner and nobody else, bit like Indians fooled themselves by believing that banned IPL teams' owners were only "bettting" and no other players apart from those who were caught were involved. — Akki (@CrickPotato1) December 26, 2018

