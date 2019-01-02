×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why Bhuvneshwar Kumar should have been chosen ahead of Umesh Yadav in the squad for the Sydney Test

Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Feature
384   //    02 Jan 2019, 19:24 IST

Umesh Yadav vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Umesh Yadav vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The much-awaited fourth and final Test match between India and Australia will start tomorrow, at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

This ongoing Test series has been a great spectacle for all the cricket fans across the globe. It has been extra special for all the Indian fans, as the Indian team has played brilliantly thus far.

They are already up by 2-1 margin, after winning the first and third Tests in Adelaide and Melbourne respectively. The Indian team has already ensured that they will be retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they won after beating Australia by 2-1 margin in 2017.

However, the Indian team will definitely not be satisfied with what they have already achieved in the series. This is because, they are at the cusp of creating history, going into this all-important Sydney Test Match. If the Indian team is able to win or at least draw the Sydney Test, then they will become the first Indian Test team to win a Test series in Australia. This will surely be a memorable moment in Indian cricket history.

The 13-member squad that the team management has declared for this Sydney Test match is as follows:

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin.

The inclusion of KL Rahul in place of Rohit Sharma is a forced change, as Rohit is unavailable due to family exigency. However, the other change, the inclusion of Umesh Yadav in place of the injured Ishant Sharma, comes as a big surprise.

Although the playing XI is not yet decided, but in this article, we will look at the reasons why Bhuvneshwar Kumar could have been a better choice compared to Umesh Yadav.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Advertisement

#1 Ability to take wickets with the new ball

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the best swing bowlers in world cricket at present. His ability to swing the new ball both ways has troubled even the best batsmen in the world. He has consistently provided India early wickets with the new ball.

On the other hand, Umesh Yadav's performance with the new ball has been very inconsistent. Even on a green Perth wicket, in the second Test match, he was unable to provide a breakthrough with the new ball.

#2 Strengthening the lower-order batting

Compared to Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a much better batsman. The Indian lower-order has been struggling to make any significant contribution with the bat in this series. So, choosing Umesh Yadav instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lengthen the Indian batting tail.

#3 Overall Test record

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 63 wickets in 21 Test matches at an impressive average of 26.09. While Umesh Yadav has taken 119 wickets in 41 Test matches at a much higher average of 33.47.

So, going by their Test records, Bhuvneshwar Kumar should have been chosen ahead of Umesh Yadav as the third Indian pacer.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Umesh Yadav Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Civil engineer by profession and an ardent sports enthusiast. Olympic sports like shooting, archery, table tennis hockey ,weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, gymnastics, badminton etc where the unsung heroes of India exist, is what I follow. Their success makes me proud and their stories is what I want to bring in front of all.
Australia vs India 2018-19: The 13-man squad for Sydney...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia, 4th Test: Who should replace Rohit...
RELATED STORY
How the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar might turn out to be...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Why Kohli should include...
RELATED STORY
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2018: Records of the current...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 members of India's Test...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: 5 Reasons Why Bhuvneshwar...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Why India should unleash four...
RELATED STORY
One change India should make for the Sydney Test
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Today, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us