×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: Why Hanuma Vihari can be the long-term number six for India in Tests

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
67   //    03 Jan 2019, 13:45 IST

Hanuma Vihari
Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari played a crucial unbeaten knock on the first day of the fourth Test against Australia in Sydney. At stumps, he was unbeaten on 39 from 58 balls and has already formed a valuable 75-run partnership in the company of the centurion Cheteshwar Pujara, and hopefully, there is more to come on day two.

Vihari has looked very solid during this knock in his technique against both pace and spin. He has always been extremely good against spin. But there has been some weakness against pace, especially the short-pitched deliveries directed at his body. This weakness was exploited by the Australian pacers at MCG, but he had still managed to occupy the crease long enough to dent the new ball attack before succumbing to it.

During this knock at Sydney so far, he seems to have made some technical adjustments. He is no longer trying to get behind the ball, but trying to place side on. He may have taken a leaf out of Mayank Agarwal’s book, who too employed a similar tactic quite successfully.

Vihari still got beaten or got himself into awkward positions occasionally, but there is hardly any batsman in modern cricket who is always in control against well-directed fast short pitch deliveries. Even the technically solid Pujara got hit on the body a couple of times and needed medical assistance.

The experience of opening the batting at MCG seems to have helped him negotiate the new ball better, as was seen from the way he played against the second new ball today when he was relatively new to the crease. Also, by playing a counter-attacking innings here, he has proved his versatility as a Test batsman, after his dour defensive act in the Boxing Day Test.

It is time to consider Vihari as a long-term prospect for India at number six position in Test matches. His inclusion in the team will also help bolster India’s bowling. If India goes with three pace bowlers and a lone spinner in overseas conditions, he can be the fifth bowling option.

He is definitely a more solid batsman than Hardik Pandya. So, unless it is an out and out pacey and bouncy pitch, he should be preferred over Pandya.

Similarly, he may not have the pedigree of a Rohit Sharma yet, but his solid batsmanship and the ability to bowl decent off-spin should keep him above Rohit in the pecking order, as well.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Hanuma Vihari Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Australia vs India, 4th test: Why India should play...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: The importance of Hanuma...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: Who should bat at No. 6 for...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: Opening with Hanuma Vihari might...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: With only four...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: Why Kohli should drop both...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India have selected the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Why Rohit Sharma should open...
RELATED STORY
Why Virat Kohli should play six batsmen in the first Test...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Kohli could consider Rohit...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | 11:30 PM
IND 303/4 (90.0 ov)
AUS
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us