Australia vs India 2018: 4 Bowlers who can be match winners for India in Test series

India and Australia will be playing against each other in a 4 match Test series, for the iconic Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting from December 6, 2018, at Adelaide Oval. The Indian team will be looking to defend the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which they won at home after beating Australia by a 2-1 margin in 2016-17.

The detailed schedule of the Test series is as follows.

1st Test: 6th December - 10th December 2018; Venue: Adelaide Oval

2nd Test: 14th December - 18th December 2018; Venue: Perth

3rd Test: 26th December - 30th December 2018; Venue: Melbourne

4th Test: 3rd January - 7th January 2019; Venue: Sydney

India are going into the series with a very strong and balanced 18-member squad, which has a perfect mixture of youth and experience in all the departments. The Indian Test team announced for the tour is as follows:

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane(VC), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), Parthiv Patel (wk), Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

On paper, the Indian squad looks much stronger than their Australian counterparts. The Aussies would be fielding one of their weakest Test sides of recent times, with star players like Steve Smith and David Warner missing out. Hence many of the cricketing experts feel that it is the best chance for India to win a Test series in Australia.

If the Indian squad has to fulfil their dream of winning a Test series in Australia, the most important role has to be played by their bowlers. If the bowlers bowl well, as they did in England, and consistently pick up 20 wickets, then the current Test team can definitely create history.

In this article, let us talk about the four most important bowlers for India, who can be potential match winners in this series.

#4 Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has been the latest addition to the Indian pace attack in Test matches. In his short Test career, he has already proved that he is a big match winner.

With quality inswingers, yorkers and bouncers, Bumrah has troubled almost all the top batsmen of the world. His performances in England and South Africa were very impressive.

He has the capability of picking up wickets, both with the new and the old ball. So if Bumrah is in good form, then he can definitely win India matches with the ball.

