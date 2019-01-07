×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 things we learnt from the Test series

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
187   //    07 Jan 2019, 15:41 IST

The victorious Indian team
The victorious Indian team

For the first time in the history of Test cricket, India have won a Test series in Australia. Virat Kohli and his team created history as they beat the Tim Paine-led side 2-1 in the four-match series.

After winning the first Test in Adelaide, India lost the game in Perth as the Aussies bounced back well to register their first Test win after the ball-tampering scandal which broke out in late March 2018. However, India won the Boxing Day Test at the MCG to take an inaccessible 2-1 lead and also retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With the New Year’s Test at the SCG, they had a chance to create history and become the first ever Asian side to win a Test series in Australia. They dominated the match but rain played spoilsport as the game ended in a draw. However, India still won the series 2-1 and created history in the process.

There were quite a few moments in the series which could’ve gone either way. There were a lot of factors which contributed to India’s win and Australia’s loss. Here’s a look at five things we learnt from the series. 

#5 Cheteshwar Pujara proves his worth

After a disappointing series here in 2014-15, Pujara has turned things around in style.
After a disappointing series here in 2014-15, Pujara has turned things around in style.

Before India landed in Australia for the Test series, the batsmen were under some pressure. They had failed in South Africa and England, and despite the good show of the bowlers, India couldn’t win more than one Test on each of the tours.

Virat Kohli was the lone batsman who showed character and shouldered the responsibility of the batting line-up as he finished as the highest run-getter in both series.

However, Cheteshwar Pujara stepped up in Australia and batted big. He amassed 521 runs at a stunning average of 74.43 and also struck three magnificent tons.

He kept batting and the Aussie bowlers simply couldn’t get past him. He stood there like a wall (or a rock) for India and he also faced a staggering 1258 deliveries in the series, which is the most by an Indian player in a Test series in Australia.

With all the limelight on Kohli ahead of the series, Pujara stole the show with his stupendous batting effort. He won the player of the series award as India completed a 2-1 series win.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Jasprit Bumrah
Sahil Jain
ANALYST
A Cricket Geek!
Australia vs India: 5 Unnoticed things from the Test series
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India: 5 Unnoticed things from the First Test 
RELATED STORY
Unforgettable moments from the India-Australia Test series 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 reasons why India won the...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India won the 2018-19 Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: 5 best individual performances...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 4 Unnoticed things from third...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 1: India take a big...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 sledges and banter from Australia-India...
RELATED STORY
5 things we learned from Australia-India T20I series
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan
IND 622/7
AUS 300/10 & 6/0
Match Drawn
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us