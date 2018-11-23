×
Australia vs India 2018: Key numbers ahead of the 2nd T20I

Abhijit Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
251   //    23 Nov 2018, 11:59 IST

The Indian team will try to bounce back in the 2nd T20I
The 2nd T20I between Australia and India will be played today at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Indian team suffered a narrow loss in the first T20I and will try to bounce back. The Indian team lost the first T20I in the last over by 4 runs. Let us take a look at some of the numbers and milestones which can be reached today in this match.

3- Number of wickets Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah needs to complete his 50 wickets in T20Is.

99- Number of wickets taken by Indian fast bowlers T20Is since 2017. They need only one wicket to get to the 100 wickets milestone.

33- Number of runs Rohit Sharma needs to cross 600 runs in T20Is this year. In the previous match Shikhar Dhawan crossed that mark.

26- Number of runs Glen Maxwell needs to cross 500 runs in T20Is this year. He will become the 2nd Australian to achieve this feat after Aaron Finch. Finch has crossed this milestone in the previous match.

50- Number of innings Maxwell will have played today as batsmen in T20Is.

4- Number of sixes required by Rohit Sharma to complete 100 sixes in T20Is. He will become the 3rd batsmen to achieve this milestone after Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill.

6- Number of wickets needed by Yuzvendra Chahal to complete his 50 wickets in T20Is. He will become the 2nd fastest bowler to do so. Srilankan bowler A Mendis has achieved this feat in 26 innings.

6- Number of fours needed by the Indian team to complete 1400 fours in T20Is. Indian team will become the third team to do so after Pakistan and Srilanka.

166- Number of runs needed by the Indian team to complete 3000 runs in T20Is. Only Pakistan team has achieved this feat in T20Is this year.

Abhijit Singh
