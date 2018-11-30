Australia vs India 2018: 3 Things that could decide the Test series

CAXI v India - International 4-Day Tour Match: Day 2

After the T20I series was shared 1-1 by Australia and India, the real “test” for Kohli’s men starts on December 06 at Adelaide. The four-Test series promises to be riveting between two countries who’s battle has been closely fought in recent times.

It has to be noted that India has never won a Test series in Australian shores and many experts and fans feel that this is the best chance to rewrite history.

Apart from the off-field issues that are rocking Australian cricket, the home side will be without their two primary batsmen in former captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner for the entire series, who have invariably loved playing against Indian bowling attack.

Add to the above factors, India are probably travelling with their best ever pace bowling attack who are very capable of taking 20 wickets in all conditions.

All is not lost for Australia going into the Test series against the #1 ICC ranked side. Yes, their batting looks brittle but their bowling has enough firepower to win Test matches.

Like always, there will be key factors ahead of any big series that could decide the final outcome. Here are the three factors that will have an impact in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

#3 Brittle batting line ups

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 2

Many would argue that its the bowlers who win you Test matches. Yes, you need to pick 20 wickets to win the Test but most people forget that its the batsmen who set the game up for the bowlers. Runs are as important and in fact plenty of them will only make your bowlers’ job much easier.

Take the Indian captain Virat Kohli out of the equation and all of a sudden you see the batting line up of both teams only to know that they are brittle and prone to collapses against strong bowling attacks.

There is no doubt that Kohli is the key to India's success but there needs to be support from Pujara's and Rahane's in order to win their maiden series down under.

This series will no doubt be a good one for the bowlers from either sides and hence the team which scores more runs will end up winning.

