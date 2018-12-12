×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19, 2nd Test preview: A new stadium in Perth welcomes India

Shubham kumar Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
153   //    12 Dec 2018, 23:06 IST

The new Optus Stadium will be hosting the second Test match
The new Optus Stadium will be hosting the second Test match

After the conclusion of the thrilling first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the two teams now head to Perth for the second match. A new stadium at Perth, called the Optus Stadium, will welcome India on Friday.

This new stadium is situated approximately one kilometre away from the WACA. The WACA, which was known for its fiery pitch, will not host any international Test matches in the future, as per the decision taken by the Australian board.

The old stadium at WACA can only host around 10,000 spectators, whereas the new Optus stadium can host up to 60,000 people at a time. In that respect, the decision to move to the new venue makes sense.

The WACA was an iconic ground for Australia, but there comes a time for everything and everyone to move on. So let’s celebrate the WACA and its memories, and hope that there are many records waiting to be written at the Optus stadium.

With India winning the first Test match of the series, the pressure is now on the Australians at their home to come back and show the world they can still be competitive without their two batting giants David Warner and Steve Smith. On the other hand, the Indian team is full of confidence ahead of the second match, as their batting as well as bowling are clicking.

After the first match Ravi Shastri said that he wanted the Indian quicks to rest ahead of the second Test, and that he would not mind them being absent from the net sessions.

Prithvi Shaw, who is now recovering from the injury which he picked up before the first Test, is unlikely to get a look in even if he gets fit in time. The Indian team management will give another chance to the existing Indian openers before taking a call on any changes. It is likely that the Indian team will go ahead with the same team in the second Test.

That said, the new Optus stadium is considered to be as fiery and bouncy as the erstwhile WACA. If Virat Kohli is tempted to play an extra pacer, he might drop Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma and field Umesh Yadav, with Hanuma Vihari as the part-time spinner.

On the other hand, Australia will most probably go in with the same XI for the Perth match. Justin Langer is quite confident that it will be difficult for the Indian batsmen to survive on the new pacy wicket, and he will be hoping that Mitchell Starc and Co rattle the opposition.

Here's wishing for another good game of cricket when India take on Australia in the second Test match at Perth.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Shubham kumar Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Australia vs India Test series: 3 Most important batsmen...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, Test series: Will it be fast...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: Should India go with an...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: What is a "drop-in" pitch,...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19, 1st Test: Player Ratings 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Is the Adelaide Test win a...
RELATED STORY
Perth will suit Australia more than India: Ponting
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: Weak Australian batting on full...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us