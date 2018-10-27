×
4 players who missed out on India's Test squad for Australia tour

Keshav Muthappa
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.15K   //    27 Oct 2018, 11:00 IST

Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj

The BCCI announced the squad for the Test series against Australia which begins next month.

Most of the usual players made the team as Virat Kohli will continue to captain the side while Ajinkya Rahane will be his deputy.

Murali Vijay, who had a disastrous outing against England, makes a comeback to the squad after a good outing with the bat for Essex. Rohit Sharma makes a much-awaited return to the Test squad as well. He was not a part of the side which travelled to England a few months ago.

On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik has been dropped and in his place, Parthiv Patel has been included. Youngster Prithvi Shaw makes the squad as well.

India Test squad for Australia Tour - Virat Kohli(c), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Md Shami, Ishant, Umesh Yadav, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

There were a few surprise exclusions from the squad, however, and hence, let's take a look at the 5 players who missed out from the squad:

#4 Mohammed Siraj

The 24-year-old pacer was included in the Test squad for the series against Windies but did not get to play.

He has been in sensational form over the past year or so for Hyderabad in the domestic circuit. He has been incredible for India A as well and was the leading wicket-taker in the series against Australia A. He picked up 11 wickets in the Test held in Bengaluru.

He has been picking up wickets for fun and has been troubling the batsmen with his pace and bounce. However, the selectors decided against picking him and went with Umesh Yadav instead.

We could surely expect Siraj to make his debut for the Indian Test side soon.

Keshav Muthappa
CONTRIBUTOR
Sports enthusiast, working in an IT company.
