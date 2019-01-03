×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India, 4th Test Day 1: Five Talking Points

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
276   //    03 Jan 2019, 19:29 IST

Rahul's failures continued
Rahul's failures continued

Visitors India ended the first Test-playing day of the New Year on a high note, holding fort against hosts Australia in solid fashion. The side compiled 303 runs on the board as four wickets fell, by the time Day 1's play of the fourth Domain Australia-India Test match ended earlier today at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

For the first time ever, India entered into the game with chances of sealing off a series win, having won two out of the three matches played so far. The series tally now reading 2-1 in favour of the Men in Blue, all that is needed for Virat Kohli and co. to take home the Border-Gavaskar trophy, is a draw at Sydney.

Over the past one month and more, luck has predominantly been on Kohli's side as a skipper, as he won yet another toss. It was a good toss to win, and he immediately took the no-brainer choice to bat first. The pitch has been predicted to induce turn late in the game, and naturally, batting first and third was hence going to be easier compared to chasing.

Let us now take a peek into the key points of discussion that can be drawn from today's play - where, as mentioned earlier, Indian batsmen dominated against Aussie bowlers.

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara at the core of India's batting success - once again

The Wall
The Wall

The Saurashtra-based batting stalwart Pujara is indeed having the dearest time of his life. He is already the top-scorer of the series so far, having eclipsed the likes of Virat Kohli much earlier, and leaving them farther behind with each innings.

Pujara now has 458* runs from 7 innings, while second-placer Kohli is at 282 only, and others are even further below. That shows how Pujara is playing in a different league altogether, right now.

He came in at a tricky situation when India had just lost their opener, KL Rahul, while fairly-inexperienced Mayank Agarwal was at the other end of the crease. Alongside Mayank, Pujara forged a 116-run stand, after which he made 54 and 48 runs with Kohli and Rahane respectively. Even as his partners departed one-by-one, Pujara did not lose his verve, going on to notch his 18th ton in the format - also his third in the ongoing series.

He also batted at a strike-rate better than all of the previous occasions in the series, and that turn gave India a well-deserved 300, right on the first day itself.

Advertisement

At Stumps, Day 1, Pujara is currently involved in an 81-run unbeaten partnership with Hanuma Vihari. In the upcoming second day, Pujara's run, that hopefully extends well into this game, could be the singular deciding factor of the game - and thereby the series as well.

Quite coincidentally - India has won all matches where they have batted first with Pujara claiming the three-figure mark for himself. High hopes, much?

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Australia vs India 2018/19, Third Test, Day 1: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, Third Test: 5 talking points of Day 2
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 3rd Test: 5 Talking points from Day 3
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 1st Test: 5 talking points from Day 4
RELATED STORY
Australia Vs India: 3rd Test, Day 1: Overview
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 1: India take a big...
RELATED STORY
5 Talking Points from India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 4 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India: 4th Test, Pujara's class act helps...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: 5 Talking Points...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2nd Test: 5 talking points from Day 3
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | 11:30 PM
IND 303/4 (90.0 ov)
AUS
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us