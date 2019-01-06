×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 4th Test: India 10 wickets away from a win on a rain curtailed 4th day 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
27   //    06 Jan 2019, 12:25 IST

Kuldeep Yadav picking 5 for 99 in the first innings
Kuldeep Yadav picking 5 for 99 in the first innings

The fourth day of the fourth Test match played at Sydney Cricket Ground saw India follow-on Australia in a rain curtailed day. The first session was washed out due to rain and also there was no play after the tea break.

The day did not start well for the Indian team as the first session was completely washed out due to rain. After the rain break, the match began with an overnight score of 236 for 6. Mohammed Shami struck soon dismissing Pat Cummins with a peach of a delivery. Peter Handscomb and Mitchell Starc added 21 runs for the 8th wicket. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Peter Handscomb for 37 runs. Kuldeep Yadav then dismissed Nathan Lyon for 0.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood frustrated the Indian bowling line up adding 42 runs for the last wicket. Kuldeep Yadav picked his 2nd five wicket haul in test matches by picking the wicket of Josh Hazlewood for 21 runs. India bowled out Australia for 300 in their first innings. Virat Kohli decided to follow on. Australia in their second innings were 6 for 0 before bad light forced early tea.

The third session did not happen due to bad light and then light rain forced the umpires to call off play. It was a good performance by the Indian bowlers who put consistent pressure on the Australian batsmen. This is the first time after 31 years that Australia have been made to follow on at home in test matches.

With 98 overs to be bowled in tomorrow’s day play and if weather holds up, the Indian bowlers would be looking to finish the series on a high and help India create history by winning the series 3-1.

Australia 300 in 104.5 overs  (Marcus Harris 79, Labuschagne 38, Handscomb 37, Cummins 25, Starc 29*, Kuldeep Yadav 5/99, Jadeja 2/73, Mohammed Shami 2/58) and 6 for 0 in 4 overs trail India 622 for 7 d in 167.2 overs ( Pujara 193, Pant 159*, Ravindra Jadeja 81, Mayank Agarwal 77, Nathan Lyon 4/178, Josh Hazlewood 2/105) by 316 runs.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Kuldeep Yadav Leisure Reading
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
Australia vs India, 4th Test: Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: Why Virat Kohli must not...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India: 4th Test, Pujara's class act helps...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 4th Test Day 3: Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Looking at the stats of every...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 4th Test, Day 2: Pujara, Pant and...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 records that tumbled on Day...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 1: India take a big...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 4th Test Day 1: Five Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 3rd Test: 5 Talking points from Day 3
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | 11:00 PM
IND 622/7
AUS 300/10 & 6/0 (4.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: Australia trail India by 316 runs with 10 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us