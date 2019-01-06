Australia vs India 4th Test: India 10 wickets away from a win on a rain curtailed 4th day

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 27 // 06 Jan 2019, 12:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kuldeep Yadav picking 5 for 99 in the first innings

The fourth day of the fourth Test match played at Sydney Cricket Ground saw India follow-on Australia in a rain curtailed day. The first session was washed out due to rain and also there was no play after the tea break.

The day did not start well for the Indian team as the first session was completely washed out due to rain. After the rain break, the match began with an overnight score of 236 for 6. Mohammed Shami struck soon dismissing Pat Cummins with a peach of a delivery. Peter Handscomb and Mitchell Starc added 21 runs for the 8th wicket. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Peter Handscomb for 37 runs. Kuldeep Yadav then dismissed Nathan Lyon for 0.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood frustrated the Indian bowling line up adding 42 runs for the last wicket. Kuldeep Yadav picked his 2nd five wicket haul in test matches by picking the wicket of Josh Hazlewood for 21 runs. India bowled out Australia for 300 in their first innings. Virat Kohli decided to follow on. Australia in their second innings were 6 for 0 before bad light forced early tea.

The third session did not happen due to bad light and then light rain forced the umpires to call off play. It was a good performance by the Indian bowlers who put consistent pressure on the Australian batsmen. This is the first time after 31 years that Australia have been made to follow on at home in test matches.

With 98 overs to be bowled in tomorrow’s day play and if weather holds up, the Indian bowlers would be looking to finish the series on a high and help India create history by winning the series 3-1.

Australia 300 in 104.5 overs (Marcus Harris 79, Labuschagne 38, Handscomb 37, Cummins 25, Starc 29*, Kuldeep Yadav 5/99, Jadeja 2/73, Mohammed Shami 2/58) and 6 for 0 in 4 overs trail India 622 for 7 d in 167.2 overs ( Pujara 193, Pant 159*, Ravindra Jadeja 81, Mayank Agarwal 77, Nathan Lyon 4/178, Josh Hazlewood 2/105) by 316 runs.

Advertisement