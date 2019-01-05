×
Australia vs India, 4th Test: Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja help India dominate on Day 3 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
245   //    05 Jan 2019, 12:36 IST

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 3
Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 3

It was another good day for the Indian team as they put the Australian batsmen under pressure on the 3rd day of the 4th Test match being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Starting the day off on 24 for 0, the Australian openers Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja began on an aggressive note with some good stroke play. Harris looked aggressive against the Indian bowlers and reached his half-century off just 67 balls. However, it was Kuldeep Yadav who got the breakthrough, dismissing Usman Khawaja for 27 after both the openers had added 72 runs for the first wicket. Harris and Marnus Labuschagne then played with positive intent as they led Australia to 122 for 1 at lunch.

However, the Indian team came back with a solid game plan as Ravindra Jadeja got the big wicket of Marcus Harris for 79 and followed that up with the wicket of Shaun Marsh, who looked uncomfortable. Mohammed Shami then got the big wicket of Marcus Labuschagne for 38 thanks to some good field placement by Virat Kohli.

Travis Head and Peter Handscomb put on a 40 run partnership for the 5th wicket before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Head for 20 runs. In the second session, India picked up 4 wickets and put Australia under tremendous pressure as they went into the tea break at 198 for 5.

Right after the tea break, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Australian captain Tim Paine for just 5 runs. Thankfully for Australia, towards the end of the day, Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins played some lovely strokes against the Indian spinners and have added 38 runs for the 7th wicket so far. The Kangaroos finished the day at 236 for 6 before bad light and rain stopped play. They still require 187 runs to avoid the follow-on.

Brief scores: Australia 236 for 6 in 83.3 overs (Marcus Harris 79, Labuschagne 38, Handscomb 28*, Cummins 25*, Kuldeep Yadav 3/71, Jadeja 2/62) trail India 622 for 7 dec. in 167.2 overs (Pujara 193, Pant 159*, Ravindra Jadeja 81, Mayank Agarwal 77, Nathan Lyon 4/178, Josh Hazlewood 2/105) by 386 runs.   

