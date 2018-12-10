×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 reasons why India won the first Test

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.21K   //    10 Dec 2018, 11:05 IST

Image result for australia vs india first test india wicket

The first of the much-anticipated four-match Test series between Australia and India kickstarted on December 6 at the Adelaide Oval. A contest which was touted as India’s best chances to register a series win down under against a depleted Australian side began on a positive note for the visitors.

Virat Kohli won a rare toss and decided to take full advantage by putting some runs on the board. Though this was the only good thing to have happened for the Indians on the first morning as their top-order was found wanting against some remarkable bowling by the Aussie quicks. The tourists lost four wickets in the first session before Pujara played a gem of a knock to guide his side out of the trouble to be eventually bowled out for 250 in the first innings.

However, Indian bowlers responded to the cause as they restricted the fragile Australian batting order to 235, enabling their side to take a notional lead of 15 runs.

It eventually boiled down to a second innings shoot-out as India started well with a steady start by the openers. Most of the batters came to the party as the centurion from the first innings, Pujara, once again top scored with 71 to set the hosts a record-chase of 323 to take the 1-0 lead in the Test series.

However, Aussie batters showed a better application in the final innings. They hung in but the downfall against a potent Indian attack was inevitable as they were bowled out for 291, helping India win by 31 runs to go 1-0 up in the series.

Here’s a look at five reasons why India won the match: 

#1 Pujara - The Saviour

Pujara scored 194 runs in the Test match
Pujara scored 194 runs in the Test match

Cheteshwar Pujara has been an indispensable part of India’s scheme of things in Test cricket ever since the retirement of some of the greats during the transition phase in Indian cricket. The No.3 for India holds a healthy record in the sub-continent with pertinent questions over his failure with the bat in the foreign conditions.

However, his recent outings in last three overseas tours have made him look a better batsman than ever on an overseas tour. A rock-solid, typical Test player, Pujara has been the saviour on more than a couple of occasions. His runs have always placed his team in a good stead to win a Test match.

Even in the Adelaide Test, he fought a lone battle in the first innings while others failed to leave any impact. He registered his maiden ton in Australia as he stood tall to negate the Australian attack. It was a Test match to remember for India’s ever so reliable No. 3 as he even continued to play with the bowlers to top score in the 2nd innings with a fine knock of 71. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India can the Test...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 reasons why India could...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: Weak Australian batting on full...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India’s best XI for the first...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018-19: Interesting numbers from the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 reasons why Murali Vijay...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, first Test, day 2: India...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us