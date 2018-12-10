Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 reasons why India won the first Test

The first of the much-anticipated four-match Test series between Australia and India kickstarted on December 6 at the Adelaide Oval. A contest which was touted as India’s best chances to register a series win down under against a depleted Australian side began on a positive note for the visitors.

Virat Kohli won a rare toss and decided to take full advantage by putting some runs on the board. Though this was the only good thing to have happened for the Indians on the first morning as their top-order was found wanting against some remarkable bowling by the Aussie quicks. The tourists lost four wickets in the first session before Pujara played a gem of a knock to guide his side out of the trouble to be eventually bowled out for 250 in the first innings.

However, Indian bowlers responded to the cause as they restricted the fragile Australian batting order to 235, enabling their side to take a notional lead of 15 runs.

It eventually boiled down to a second innings shoot-out as India started well with a steady start by the openers. Most of the batters came to the party as the centurion from the first innings, Pujara, once again top scored with 71 to set the hosts a record-chase of 323 to take the 1-0 lead in the Test series.

However, Aussie batters showed a better application in the final innings. They hung in but the downfall against a potent Indian attack was inevitable as they were bowled out for 291, helping India win by 31 runs to go 1-0 up in the series.

Here’s a look at five reasons why India won the match:

#1 Pujara - The Saviour

Cheteshwar Pujara has been an indispensable part of India’s scheme of things in Test cricket ever since the retirement of some of the greats during the transition phase in Indian cricket. The No.3 for India holds a healthy record in the sub-continent with pertinent questions over his failure with the bat in the foreign conditions.

However, his recent outings in last three overseas tours have made him look a better batsman than ever on an overseas tour. A rock-solid, typical Test player, Pujara has been the saviour on more than a couple of occasions. His runs have always placed his team in a good stead to win a Test match.

Even in the Adelaide Test, he fought a lone battle in the first innings while others failed to leave any impact. He registered his maiden ton in Australia as he stood tall to negate the Australian attack. It was a Test match to remember for India’s ever so reliable No. 3 as he even continued to play with the bowlers to top score in the 2nd innings with a fine knock of 71.

