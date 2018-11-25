×
Australia vs India: 5 unnoticed things from 3rd T20I at Sydney 

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.07K   //    25 Nov 2018, 17:23 IST

Image result for Aus vs Ind 3rd T20I win Kohli celebration

A game with much at stake in the series decider at Sydney, India looked to level the series after rain denied them an easy win in the previous T20 at Melbourne. On the other hand, the hosts were in search of their first T20I series win against India in the last 10 years. 

After winning the toss, Australia decided to bat first to claim the early honours and put pressure on the Indians for the chase in the latter half of the game. The hosts brought in Mitchell Starc in place of Jason Behrendroff as the only change while India went unchanged after an impressive performance in Melbourne.

Aussies got off to a flier with no wickets in the first six overs but the visitors pulled it back with few quick wickets in the middle overs. In the end, the late impetus from the likes of Chris Lynn and Alex Carey saw Australia post a total of runs in their allotted overs. 

In response, the Indian opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan clobbered Australian attack to all parts of the ground to lay the foundation for the others to follow. However, few wickets in the middle-overs gave a certain hiccup before Virat Kohli, who was well-supported by Dinesh Karthik, saw the team home to seal a 6-wicket win to level the series 1-1.

Here’s a look at four unnoticed things from the match:

#5 Highest opening partnership for Australia in the series

Australia v India - T20
Australia v India - T20

After deciding to bat first, the home team got off to a good start negotiating India’s pace bowler upfront and then capitalizing in the first six overs.

The batting duo of Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short saw their team in a comfortable position after the powerplay. Australia took full advantage of the fielding restrictions to muster 49 runs in the first six overs.

This was also their highest opening partnership in the series so far. In a previous couple of outings, the openers could only register stands of 24 and 1 in the first two matches of the series. Though both the openers looked confident on a wicket that didn’t have anything for the fast bowlers. However, they faced tough times against Indian spinners who got assistance from the surface to do enough to get the better of the batsman. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Today
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
