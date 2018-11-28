Australia vs India 2018-19: Ricky Ponting gives his ideal Australian XI for the first Test

Kovvali Teja FOLLOW ANALYST News 468 // 28 Nov 2018, 21:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Usman Khawaja would be expected to lead the Australian batting contingent

Legendary batsman and former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, has picked his Australian XI for the upcoming first Test against India. In a video posted by cricket.com.au, Ponting is seen explaining his first choices for the much-awaited encounter.

The Punter, as he's famously called, chose newcomer Marcus Harris to open the innings along with Aaron Finch. Apart from speaking highly of Harris' pedigree as a prolific run-scorer, Ponting also backed Finch's ability to open the batting in the pace-friendly conditions in Australia.

Admitting to being a huge fan of Usman Khawaja, Ponting slotted him in at No. 3. Rating the left-hander's recent match-saving effort in UAE as one of the best rearguard innings by an Australian, the 43-year-old hopes for greater things in the days to come.

Ponting seems to have a preference for left-handers as he chose Shaun Marsh at No. 4, followed by Travis Head, over Peter Handscomb, for the subsequent position in the batting line-up.

Addressing the concern that Australia might field too many left-handers in its side, Ponting said that given the Ashes series is around the corner, it is important for the team from Down Under to pick its best batting line-up, irrespective of the players' batting style.

The man from Tasmania then chose all-rounders, Mitchell Marsh and Tim Paine, for No. 6 and No. 7 respectively. The bowling firepower, in Ponting's first XI, is on expected lines. It would consist of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathon Lyon and Josh Hazlewood, with Chris Tremain and Peter Siddle being left out.

Sharing his views on who should be featured in the Indian bowling line-up for the first Test, the Aussie said he believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami would be the best-fit features in the pace battery. While he opined that Shami might prove to be a good exponent of reverse swing, Yadav, he remarked, might offer a bit more with the brand new ball.

Also, the batting maestro said he would prefer left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav over Ravichandran Ashwin, due to the former's ability to pick wickets at regular intervals.

The first Test between Australia and India is set to get rolling from 6th December. To be played at the Adelaide Oval, the much-awaited game will be flagging off the 4-Test match series between the cricketing giants.