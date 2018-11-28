×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Australia vs India 2018-19: Ricky Ponting gives his ideal Australian XI for the first Test

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
News
468   //    28 Nov 2018, 21:18 IST

Usman Khawaja would be expected to lead the Australian batting contingent
Usman Khawaja would be expected to lead the Australian batting contingent

Legendary batsman and former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, has picked his Australian XI for the upcoming first Test against India. In a video posted by cricket.com.au, Ponting is seen explaining his first choices for the much-awaited encounter.

The Punter, as he's famously called, chose newcomer Marcus Harris to open the innings along with Aaron Finch. Apart from speaking highly of Harris' pedigree as a prolific run-scorer, Ponting also backed Finch's ability to open the batting in the pace-friendly conditions in Australia.

Admitting to being a huge fan of Usman Khawaja, Ponting slotted him in at No. 3. Rating the left-hander's recent match-saving effort in UAE as one of the best rearguard innings by an Australian, the 43-year-old hopes for greater things in the days to come.

Ponting seems to have a preference for left-handers as he chose Shaun Marsh at No. 4, followed by Travis Head, over Peter Handscomb, for the subsequent position in the batting line-up.

Addressing the concern that Australia might field too many left-handers in its side, Ponting said that given the Ashes series is around the corner, it is important for the team from Down Under to pick its best batting line-up, irrespective of the players' batting style.

The man from Tasmania then chose all-rounders, Mitchell Marsh and Tim Paine, for No. 6 and No. 7 respectively. The bowling firepower, in Ponting's first XI, is on expected lines. It would consist of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathon Lyon and Josh Hazlewood, with Chris Tremain and Peter Siddle being left out.

Sharing his views on who should be featured in the Indian bowling line-up for the first Test, the Aussie said he believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami would be the best-fit features in the pace battery. While he opined that Shami might prove to be a good exponent of reverse swing, Yadav, he remarked, might offer a bit more with the brand new ball.

Also, the batting maestro said he would prefer left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav over Ravichandran Ashwin, due to the former's ability to pick wickets at regular intervals.

The first Test between Australia and India is set to get rolling from 6th December. To be played at the Adelaide Oval, the much-awaited game will be flagging off the 4-Test match series between the cricketing giants.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ricky Ponting
Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
A cricket aficionado who loves sharing his insights on the game.
Darren Lehmann names his Australian XI for first Test...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Looking at the stats for the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: Probable Australian Playing XI...
RELATED STORY
India-Cricket Australia XI game set to kickstart Test...
RELATED STORY
India's 5 Test match wins on Australian soil
RELATED STORY
Remembering Harbhajan Singh's 10-wicket match haul...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Analyzing the Test records of...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Test matches played between India and Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, T20Is: 3 Australian players India...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia T20I Series: Important Battles to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| 11:30 PM
CAXI
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: No play Wednesday due to rain
CAXI VS IND live score
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us