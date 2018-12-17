×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India, Second Test: 5 talking points from Day 4

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
599   //    17 Dec 2018, 19:59 IST

India is virtually out of the Perth Test
India is virtually out of the Perth Test

At the end of the penultimate day's play at the new Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia continues to exercise their dominance over the visitors. Team India is five wickets to chase down a deficit of 175 more runs, to win the game tomorrow - as of now, not many odds of that happening.

Earlier, Australia resumed at 132/4 in their second innings and enjoyed a whole wicketless session as Khawaja and Paine took the score to 192 runs. Things changed immediately afterward, Shami coming up to remove Paine and Aaron Finch, followed by Cummins who was cleaned up by Bumrah and Khawaja who was dismissed by Shami, all within a space of six more runs.

Lyon departed as the ninth scalp, at 207 runs but then Starc and Josh Hazlewood combined to produce a 36-run stand, that eventually took the overall Aussie lead to 286 runs.

India lost Rahul and Pujara by the time their reply score read 13, and despite the odd 30-40 run stands between Vijay and Kohli, and later by Rahane and Vihari, the side hasn't recovered. Their final score at the end of the day reads 112/5, 175 runs short of a win.

Here are the talking points from Day 4 play at Perth:

#1 Mohammad Shami's tryst with the second innings

Shami was at his best in the 2nd innings at Perth
Shami was at his best in the 2nd innings at Perth

Mohammad Shami was good enough with the ball in the series so far, but his effort remained incomplete because of the lack of due rewards. The "issue" has, at last, been sorted as Shami eventually finished with his best-ever Test figures, 6/56.

Shami used the short ball to good effect, and the uneven bounce effected by the greenish Perth surface did its job as well. Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, and Travis Head were included in the list of players who were deceived by the pace and bounce, all of them eventually ending up inside fielders' palms.

Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, who for their own merit, bowled well in the first innings, may as well take a leaf out of Shami's book when it comes to using the short ball. On the other end, Umesh Yadav made an uninspiring performance with the ball and should look to read the pitch and bowl more in favor of it.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Tim Paine Virat Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Australia vs India, 2nd Test: 5 talking points from Day 3
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, Second Test: 5 Talking Points...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 1st Test: 5 talking points from Day 4
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 2nd Test: 5 talking points...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19, Second Test: Top 5 moments...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, Test series: 3 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: 5 Talking Points...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
Report card from the first Australia-India Test
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: 5 talking points...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 112/5 (41.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: India need 175 runs to win
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us