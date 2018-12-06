×
Australia vs India Test series: 3 players who can be match-winners for India

Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
52   //    06 Dec 2018, 00:44 IST

The much awaited India vs Australia Test series is about to begin from today, i.e. 6 December, at the Adelaide Oval. The Indian team will be looking to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they won at home after beating Australia by a 2-1 margin in 2016-17.

India are going into the series with a very strong and balanced 18-member squad. They seem to have the perfect mix of youth and experience in all the departments.

The Indian Test team announced for the tour is as follows:

Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), Parthiv Patel (wk), Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

On paper, the Indian squad looks much stronger than its Australian counterpart. The Aussies, led by Tim Paine, will be fielding one of their weakest Test sides in recent times, with star players like Steve Smith and David Warner missing out.

That is why many experts feel that this is the best chance for India to win a Test series in Australia. However, India cannot afford to take the Aussies lightly in their own backyard. They have to play their best cricket in order to win the series.

The Indian team got a big blow ahead of the first Test match, when young opener Prithvi Shaw injured himself in the practice match and thus got ruled out for at least two Tests.

Both India and Australia have already announced their 12-member squad for the first Test. India are going into the match with six specialist batsmen and four bowlers. The players missing out are Parthiv Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the injured Prithvi Shaw.

In this article we take a look at the three players who can be match winners for India in the first Test, and also in the series.

3. Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma is the most experienced bowler in the Indian pace attack. Although the Indian team has a very good pace battery with the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah also in the squad, Ishant's form will be the most important factor as he can lead the attack if he is in good form.

His previous experience of playing in Australian conditions coupled with his present form will make him confident of doing well in this series.

In the recently concluded tour of England, Ishant was at his very best. If he can keep up his momentum and rhythm in Australia, then he will surely pick up a lot of wickets and be a match-winner for his team.

Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Civil engineer by profession and an ardent sports enthusiast. Olympic sports like shooting, archery, table tennis hockey ,weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, gymnastics, badminton etc where the unsung heroes of India exist, is what I follow. Their success makes me proud and their stories is what I want to bring in front of all.
