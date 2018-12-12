Australia vs India Test series: 3 Most important batsmen for India in the 2nd Test at Perth

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 5

The much awaited India vs Australia Test series is underway from 6th of December, 2018.

The detailed schedule of the Test series is as follows:

1st Test: 6th December - 10th December 2018; Venue: Adelaide Oval

2nd Test: 14th December - 18th December 2018; Venue: Perth

3rd Test: 26th December - 30th December 2018; Venue: Melbourne

4th Test: 3rd January - 7th January 2019; Venue: Sydney

The already completed 1st Test match, at Adelaide Oval, was a great contest. Both the teams were engaged in a seesaw battle. At the end, the Indian team came out victorious, with a 31 run win. The Australians got bundled out for 291 runs in their last innings, while chasing 322, for a win.

The Indians are now 1-0 up, going into the second Test match at Perth, starting this Friday. The Indian team will be high on confidence after their victory in Adelaide Oval. They would be hoping to put up a similar performance in Perth, and go 2-0 up in this 4 match series. If the Indian team is able to win the Perth Test and go 2-0 up, then they would be retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which they won, after beating Australia by a 2-1 margin, in 2016-17.

However the bouncy Perth wicket will definitely help the Aussie bowlers. The Indian batsmen, who are not used to such pacy and bouncy tracks, have to adapt quickly and ensure that they put up runs on the board, for their bowlers to defend. If they can do so, then India also has a very good chance on winning the Test, as their pace bowlers are in tremendous form.

In this article we take a look at the three Indian batsmen, whose performance will be most crucial for India, in the second Test match.

#3 KL Rahul

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 3

As Prithvi Shaw is likely to miss out, so KL Rahul will get another chance to cement his place in test team, as an opener. Rahul's biggest problem off late, has been his inconsistency. Every once in a while he plays a memorable innings, as he did in the last Test in England, but he is usually unable to keep up his good form for more than a couple of matches.

In the 1st Test match also, he got out by playing rash shots in both the innings. In the second innings, he made a good start, but could not convert it into a big innings.

In the pacer friendly Perth track, his performance at the top of the innings ,will be very important, as it will set the tone of the match. If Rahul gets going, then he can score quickly and take the game away from the Aussies.

However if he fails, then the middle ,order will get exposed to the new ball in pacer friendly conditions, and that will definitely dent India's chances of putting up a good score on the board.

